Most basketball games begin with a center jump. The contest between Lackawanna and Riverside needed a starter’s gun from the track team. The two teams in the Class B-1 boys basketball semifinal put on a breathless exhibition of uptempo play Tuesday. They remained even for most of three quarters. But then, finally, the Steelers proved to have a finishing kick. They went on a 19-0 run at the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth. That was more than enough to propel them to an 88-67 win over the Frontiersmen at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

LACKAWANNA, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO