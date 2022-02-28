UPDATE: Freeway Shooting Investigation Briefly Shuts Down Westbound I-580 in Livermore

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Police activity related to a freeway shooting investigation briefly shut down westbound I-580 for a period of time in Livermore Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The 511.org SF Bay Twitter account posted about the closure east of the North Livermore exit near Highway 84 just before 12:30 p.m.

Video from Chopper 5 appeared to show a vehicle that was targeted — a white pick-up truck — with CHP officers inspecting the vehicle and gathering evidence. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office also appeared to be involved in the investigation

The CHP Golden Gate Facebook account later confirmed that the closure of the freeway was related to a shooting investigation. The westbound lanes were closed for just under a half an hour from 12:17 p.m. to 12:42 p.m., CHP said.

No additional details were provided about the shooting. Authorities said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and that more information would be released later.

By about 12:45 p.m., authorities said all lanes of I-580 had reopened.