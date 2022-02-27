ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooks County, GA

Two killed in Quitman fire

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ThgQr_0eQm7uqF00
Two people were killed in a Brooks County fire that occurred on Bartow Drive in Quitman around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Special Photo

ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that two people were killed in a Brooks County fire that occurred on Bartow Drive in Quitman around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. The fire totally destroyed the 82-year-old, 1,300-square-foot home.

“First responders located two deceased victims upon extinguishing the fire,” King said in a news release. “The cause of this devastating fire is still under investigation at this time, and our team is assisting the Quitman Police Department, Quitman Fire Department, and Brooks County Coroner’s Office in this matter.”

The deceased were turned over to the Brooks County Coroner and were transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy. This marks the 23rd and 24th deaths from Georgia fires in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooks County, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Brooks County, GA
Quitman, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Brooks County, GA
Accidents
State
Georgia State
City
Quitman, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
The Hill

GOP leader won't condemn Greene, Gosar with cameras rolling

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday refused an on-camera chance to condemn a pair of far-right lawmakers for their weekend participation in a white nationalist conference in Florida, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was a celebrated figure. A day earlier, in the private halls of the Capitol, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Insurance And Safety Fire#Quitman Fire Department#Brooks County Coroner#The Brooks County Coroner
CBS News

Big Tech grapples with Russian state media and propaganda

As Russia's war in Ukraine plays out for the world on social media, Big Tech platforms are moving to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation. Google announced Tuesday that it's blocking the YouTube channels of those outlets in Europe "effective immediately" but acknowledged...
INTERNET
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
5K+
Followers
277
Post
833K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy