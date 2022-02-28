ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 17 Ohio State women defeat MSU, share Big Ten title

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

Taylor Mikesell scored 17 points, Jacy Sheldon added 13 points and 10 assists, and No. 17 Ohio State defeated Michigan State 61-55 on Sunday and the Buckeyes later claimed a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Iowa defeated conference-leading Michigan 104-80 later Sunday, vaulting the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes into a share of first place on the final day of the regular season.

Ohio State's win over Michigan State got a boost from the bench which scored 22 points. Mikesell and Sheldon were the only Ohio State players in double figures.

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 19 points. She was 4 for 18 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws. Taiyier Parks scored 15 points off the bench. Tamara Farquhar had 10 points and 22 rebounds. Ten of her rebounds were offensive as Michigan State shot 25% and made only 2 of 15 3-pointers.

Michigan State held the lead for only 1:21, the last time at 51-50 with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ohio State then ran off six points on jumpers by Tanaya Beacham and Mikesell and a layup by Sheldon. Leading 56-51 with 2:27 remaining, the Buckeyes did not score again until Michigan State was forced to foul in the final minute.

Ohio State led 22-15 after the first quarter but Michigan State kept it close and eventually took a 41-39 lead late in the third quarter. Jacy Sheldon tied it with a layup and Kateri Poole hit a 3-pointer to give Ohio State a 44-41 lead heading into the fourth.

Ohio State (22-5, 14-4 Big Ten) had already clinched no worse than the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the conference tournament. Michigan State (14-14, 8-9) finished eighth.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25

