Fort Worth, Texas’s own Leon Bridges combines retro sounds with contemporary production. Houston-based power trio Khruangbin (Mark Speer on guitar, Laura Lee on bass, and DJ Johnson on drums) play a unique brand of funky, dreamy psychedelia. In 2020, they teamed up to release the EP Texas Sun, whose title track conjured both spaghetti-Western soundtracks and classic soul. Now, the quartet is back with another collaboration, Texas Moon, which invokes the musical palette of their first release and inverts its lyrical themes. Switched on Pop’s Nate Sloan spoke with them about it and all things Texas.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO