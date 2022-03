It’s not too hard for John Jorgenson to turn on the TV or click on a random video and see a music legend he’s performed with. “The other day I was watching this documentary called ‘Summer of Soul,’ made in 1969 in Harlem,” Jorgenson said. “As I was watching it, I kind of couldn’t believe that I played with Stevie Wonder, I’ve played with Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, and I’ve played with Rose Stone from Sly and the Family Stone. To watch something like that and realize I’ve crossed paths with a lot of those performers, it kind of blows my mind, and I do feel extremely lucky and grateful for what I’ve been able to do.”

FLOYD, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO