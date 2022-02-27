ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jewel Announces First Studio Album in 7 Years; 'Freewheelin' Woman' Out April 15

Cover picture for the articleFour-time Grammy-nominated, Multi-Platinum singer-songwriter Jewel announces Freewheelin’ Woman, her first new studio album in seven years due out on April 15th via her own Words Matter Music. The new album presents Jewel’s boldest and most unbridled body of work to date, revealing entirely new dimensions of her breathtaking voice. The Alaskan...

