Bonnie Raitt's extensive 2022 North American tour already included NRBQ and Lucinda Williams, and now it will feature Mavis Staples for a new group of summer dates. Raitt is on the road this year for the first time since 2019 to support her upcoming album Just Like That ... . The tour launches March 28 in Modesto, Calif., with special guest Maia Sharp. Veteran rock quartet NRBQ will open the April dates; Lucinda Williams will open the May and June shows; and Staples is set to open the newly announced concerts in July, August and September.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO