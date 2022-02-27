Roman, Preciado pace Woodburn wrestlers at state finals

Roman placed fifth at 145 pounds, Preciado sixth at 152, to help Bulldogs finish 21st overall

The Woodburn wrestling program added two more medalists to its ranks on Saturday at the 2022 4A State Wrestling Championships hosted by Cascade High School.

Led by 145-pound junior Benito Roman and 152-pound senior Ernie Preciado, the Bulldogs placed 21st overall in the team standings with 21 points, sandwiched between Molalla (26) and North Marion (23.5). The La Grande Tigers were crowned state champions at the end of the event with 275.5 points, followed by runner-up Sweet Home at 250.5.

One of two second-seeded wrestlers for the Bulldogs who lost in the quarterfinals, Roman rallied on the consolation side of the 145-bracket to finish with a decisive victory in the fifth-place match to cap his day at state.

The Woodburn junior opened the tournament with a second-round pin over senior Enrique Rodriguez of Henley before suffering a 6-5 loss to Baker/Powder Valley senior Gavin Stone in his follow-up bout. The two wrestlers were well-matched, with Roman holding onto a 4-3 lead heading into the final period.

Stone started on the ground to open the last two minutes, earning a quick escape to tie the match at 4-4. The Baker senior took the lead with 34 seconds left with a takedown, but Roman quickly escaped to make it 6-5. Needing a takedown to win, Roman was buffeted by Stone, who was given a stalling warning with 18 seconds left, but ultimately was able to hold on to upset Roman.

Stone went on to fall in the state championship match, while Roman was left to work his way up the other side of the bracket. The Bulldog started with a 7-3 decision over sixth-seeded Ben Cooper of Sisters and followed with an 8-0 major decision against seventh-seeded junior Daniel Goodwin of Sweet Home.

Roman dropped a 7-1 decision to junior Parker McKibbin in the consolation semifinals to fall to the fifth place match against Savien Burk, Mazama's fourth-seeded senior.

Burk took an early lead over Roman, earning a takedown and nearfall in the first round to go up 5-0. But Roman earned two points for a reversal at the end to cut his deficit to 5-2. Roman dominated the second round with a reversal, takedown and nearfall to go up 9-6 heading into the final two minutes. He finished the match with two more takedowns and three nearfalls to outscore Burk 13-4 in a 22-10 major decision.

In the 152-pound bracket, Preciado marched his way to the semifinals with a 5-4 decision over senior Ruben Fox of Elmira, followed by a 3-0 victory over junior Jonathan Calvert, the fourth-seeded district champion out of Marshfield.

Preciado's run came to an end in a 12-2 major decision loss to Ontario's Ruben Hernandez, making him the lone wrestler to go the distance against the eventual state champion. The Woodburn senior dropped his next two matches, falling to La Grande sophomore Ridge Kehr in a second-round loss in the consolation semifinals before a 7-3 loss to Philomath junior David Griffith in the fifth-place match.

Elsewhere for the Bulldogs, second-seeded senior Santiago Roque mirrored Roman in the 195-pound bracket after falling 6-5 in the quarterfinals to Siuslaw sophomore Dayne Muller. Roque rallied with a 4-3 win over Mazama sophomore Tyson Van Gastel, but ultimately fell to Gladstone junior Brodey Kitzmiller to finish one match shy of the medaling rounds.

Junior Giovanni Hernandez rounded out the Bulldogs' performers at state, losing his 126-pound first-round match to Henley's Kyle Nichols, followed by a second-round loss to Baker's Cole Hester.

Fellow junior Ricardo Ascencio qualified for state in the 182-pound bracket but was unable to participate.

For full results from the 4A State Wrestling Championships, go to www.osaa.org/wre/management.

2022 4A State Wrestling Championships

Feb. 26 at Cascade High School

1. La Grande 275.5

2. Sweet Home 250.5

3. Tillamook 187

4. Philomath 118

5. Baker/Powder Valley 100

6. Stayton 96

7. Mazama 81.5

8. Banks 81

9. Cascade 77

10. Estacada 65

***

20. Molalla 26

21. Woodburn 25

22. North Marion 23.5

