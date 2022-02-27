ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wing places second at 4A wrestling finals

By Phil Hawkins
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

North Marion sophomore denied state title by Ontario senior Ruben Hernandez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQgZq_0eQlcmJk00

After a four year absence, the North Marion Huskies returned to the championship round of the state wrestling tournament on Saturday at Cascade High School.

Sophomore Landen Wing advanced to the finals in the 152-pound bracket of the 2022 4A Wrestling State Championships, falling to Ontario's Ruben Hernandez to earn second-place.

Wing becomes the Huskies' first wrestling medalist since 2018, when his cousin Russel Stigall and Brandon Gibson placed first and second at 132- and 138-pounds, respectively.

The third-seeded Wing marched his way to the finals with dominating performances in the first two rounds of the tournament. The sophomore opened the event with a 9-0 major decision over North Valley's Aiden Pepper in the first round before besting Sisters' Wyatt Maffey with four nearfalls to earn a 19-2 technical fall victory in the quarterfinals.

Wing outlasted Sweet Home junior Kaden Zajic 10-4 in a contentious semifinal match against the second-seed to earn a title shot against Ontario's top-ranked senior.

In the championship match, Wing was the first to score, tallying a quick takedown and cutting Hernandez loose to go up 2-1. But Hernandez struck back at the end of the match, taking down Wing and following with a cradle for a three-point nearfall to go into the second round up 6-2.

Hernandez started the round on top and worked Wing into another cradle nearfall to take a 9-2 lead. The North Marion junior kicked out, but was put in the same position once again, with Hernandez earning the pin in 2:45.

The loss ended Wing's unbeaten season, but the second-place medal helped the Huskies earn 23.5 team points to place 22nd on the day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MWPHe_0eQlcmJk00

Wing was joined at the 4A state championship by teammates Roberto Ibarra and Kevin Guzman.

Guzman, a senior, went 0-2 in the 132-pound bracket. Guzman opened the event with a first-round loss to third-seeded junior Brysen Penaloza of La Grande. He followed with a third-round loss to Cottage Grove freshman Carter Bengtson.

Also a senior, Ibarra earned a tough draw to open the 160-pound bracket, facing top-seeded Ethan Spencer of Sweet Home.

Ibarra held off the junior's attack for much of the first round, trailing just 2-0 after the opening two minutes.

But Spencer earned a three-point nearfall to open the second before pinning the North Marion senior shortly after. Ibarra rallied on the consolation side of the bracket with a victory over Mazama senior Taylor Casey. Ibarra trailed Casey throughout the match, falling behind 4-0 in the second round before turning the senior for the pinfall in 2:57.

Ibarra eventually fell to Seaside senior Everett Rollins in the second round of the consolation bracket. Rollins went on to place third at the tournament, while Ibarra's victory earned the Huskies enough team points to edge past Phoenix by a half point. La Grande won the team championship with a score of 275.5, besting second-place Sweet Home with 250.5 points.

For full results from the 2022 4A State Championships go to www.osaa.org/activities/wre/management

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Q26w_0eQlcmJk00

.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

