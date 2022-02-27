Beltran sets new Kennedy wrestling benchmark

Trojan junior places third in 113-pound bracket at 2A/1A State Wrestling Championships

The fledgling wrestling program at Kennedy High School continues to make incremental progress each season, and Adam Beltran is the perfect microcosm of that steady improvement.

The 113-pound junior took home a third-place medal at the 2022 2A/1A State Wrestling Championships on Saturday, becoming the highest-placing finisher in school history for a wrestling program that restarted from scratch five years ago.

A second-round pin over third-seeded Hunter Mersch of Jefferson in the medaling round capped an inspiring comeback season for Beltran, who failed to qualify for last year's state tournament after going 0-2 at the 2020 championships as a freshman.

"It was pretty good. He just broke it open, got in a scramble, and he (Adam) pinned him in a headlock," Kennedy assistant coach Craig Cervantes said. "So, that was really cool."

"I was quite proud of it," Beltran said of his win over Mersch. "I thought I had it before we even started. I wasn't doubting myself on anything."

Beltran entered the tournament as the fourth-seeded wrestler in his bracket and opened the event with consecutive victories via pinfall to reach the semifinal bout. He fell to eventual champion Micah Martinho of Illinois Valley in a second round pin but rallied on the consolation side of the bracket. The Kennedy junior pinned Ethan Green, also of Illinois Valley, who had knocked Beltran's teammate Julio Reyes-Hernandez out of the tournament earlier that day, setting up the third-place match against Mersch.

Beltran's medal bests former teammate Camryn Biegel, who set the previous high-water mark for the program after earning a fourth-place medal in the 220-pound bracket at the 2021 state tournament.

"I thought I did way better this season than my other two seasons," Beltran said. "Honestly, I was training a lot harder and I was just preparing myself mentally. Freshman year, I went to state — 0-2, I was out. Sophomore year, I didn't even go to state. So, I wasn't taking 'no' for an answer."

Joining Beltran at Culver High School, which played host to the 2A/1A state championship this year, was Reyes-Hernandez and 285-pound junior Briggs Snell. A freshman, Reyes-Hernandez went 0-2 in his debut outing at state, mirroring Beltran-Reyes' first year in the program. Snell went 1-2 in his second trip to the finals. All three wrestlers will have the opportunity to return next year and build upon their progress this season.

"It's a big thing coming to the state tournament," head coach Dewey Enos said. "No matter how much you want to try and get your mind ready, when you get here, it can make you or break you before you even step out on the mat. I was really impressed with how we competed."

The event was the culmination of a five-year journey for Kennedy High School, which revived its long-dormant wrestling program in 2017 when it was added to the school's winter slate of athletic offerings, along with swimming. The school has long seen its student body come out in big numbers for fall and spring sports, and winter is quickly following suit.

"I've been his (Enos') assistant for the last five years, and he has just worked his tail off," Cervantes said. "We started with like six kids, then went up to eight, and then nine. Fourteen last year, nineteen now. It's just progressively going up.

"(Enos) has just put so much time into it. All credit goes to him really. It really does."

Gervais

Gervais sophomore Frankie Giron went 1-2 at the 2A/1A finals.

After cruising to the 106-pound Special District 1 title a week prior, Giron entered the state tournament as the second-seeded wrestler in his bracket and one of the favorites to vie for a championship.

Giron opened the event with a second-round pin over Riddle/Days Creek freshman Calvin Vaara, but stumbled in the final minutes of the quarterfinals to Culver freshman Cole Rahi.

On the other side of the bracket, fourth-seeded Hunter Buck of Pine Eagle suffered a similar upset, setting the two district champions against each other in the consolation rounds.

Giron dropped his match to Buck in a second-round pin to end his day at state.

2A/1A State Championships

Feb. 26, 2022 at Culver High School

1. Culver 182

2. Illinois Valley 101.5

3. Vernonia 80

4. Toledo 72

5. Lakeview 65

***

17. Colton 26

20. Kennedy 23

39. Gervais 4

