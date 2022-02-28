ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6-Year-Old Found Safe After Being Abducted In Stolen Car

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a 6-year-old was kidnapped when someone stole a running vehicle in the city’s Bridgeport neighborhood.

Police say someone took a running Acura from the 3600 block of South Union around 12:23 Sunday afternoon.

A 6-year-old girl was inside.

The vehicle was found near the 2400 block of South Archer, and the child was unharmed, police said.

