Boil water advisory issued for certain New Ellenton residents
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WJBF) — A boil water advisory is in effect for New Ellenton Commission of Public Works customers living in the Melrose area of New Ellenton.
Residents should boil their water for about one minute prior to consumption until further notice.
Officials say water samples are being sent to be tested.
Count on NewsChannel 6 to keep you update on when the advisory has been lifted.
