Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO