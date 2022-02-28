ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Ghost of Kyiv’: Is the mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot real?

By Joe Middleton
The Independent
 9 days ago

Social media has been ablaze with outlandish claims of a pilot known as the “Ghost of Kyiv” who is reportedly traversing the skies and taking down Russian jets – but does the Ukrainian flyer really exist?

A number of videos posted to Twitter showed a jet soaring through the sky, amid speculation the pilot downed six Russian planes on the first day of Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine .

A photo purporting to show the MiG-29 fighter pilot was tweeted on Friday by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko , adding to speculation the exploits might be true.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has also seized on rumours of the flyer’s heroics and tweeted an image of a MiG-29 as part of a post reporting that retired pilots were returning to the air force.

The tweet said: “Who knows, maybe one of them is the air avenger on the MiG-29, which is so often seen by Kyivites!”

The Ukrainian government posted a dramatic 30 second video on its official account saying the flying ace “dominates the skies” and is a “nightmare for invading Russian aircraft”.

However there is a problem with this narrative: it is not certain if the “Ghost of Kyiv” actually exists.

One clip purporting to show the fighter pilot which has already racked up more than 5 million views on social media and showed a MiG-29 has already been debunked as from the 2008 videogame Digital Combat Simulator (DCS).

A recent fact check concluded that the video had been “miscaptioned”. The report concluded: “A vertical video shared online does not show a Ukrainian fighter jet shooting down a Russian plane, but comes from the videogame DCS”.

The original footage – which has since been shared on other platforms – was posted to YouTube by a user called “Comrade_Corb”, who put the video up in honour of the “Ghost of Kyiv”.

In the caption of the video he states: “This footage is from DCS, but is nevertheless made out of respect for ‘The Ghost of Kiev’. If he is real, may God be with him; if he is fake, I pray for more like him.”

Aviation experts have also said that claims a fighter pilot could down six planes in a day is doubtful.

The Independent

The Independent

