Public Health

U.S. Cases Steady; Hong Kong Hits Record: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Hong Kong reported a record number of Covid-19 infections and a rising death count Sunday that is straining its health infrastructure and morgues, with authorities warning that cases haven’t peaked yet. U.S. cases, meanwhile, were little changed as compared to the same time yesterday at 78.9 million. The...

www.washingtonpost.com

click orlando

Hong Kong’s new virus cases top 10,000 in spiraling outbreak

HONG KONG – Hong Kong on Friday reported another sharp jump in new COVID-19 cases to more than 10,000 in the latest 24-hour period as it battles its worst outbreak of the pandemic. The new daily case count reached 10,010, health officials said, after topping 6,000 last week and...
The Independent

Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in virus surge

Hong Kong has reported 15 coronavirus deaths and more than 6,000 confirmed cases for a second day in its latest infection surge.The government on Saturday also announced plans to ease crowding in hospitals by building isolation units for 10,000 patients.There were 6,063 confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, raising the Chinese territory’s total to 46,763. That was down slightly from Thursday’s 6,116 but one of Hong Kong’s highest daily totals.Hong Kong has tightened travel and business curbs as it tries to contain its latest virus surge. On Friday, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the election for her post would be postponed by six weeks to May 8 due to public health risks.Also Saturday, Lam’s government announced construction teams from mainland China would build isolation and treatment units in the Penny’s Bay and Kai Tak districts. Read More Remote school makes academic, Olympic juggling act easierHong Kong postpones leader election amid COVID-19 outbreakHong Kong parents race to vaccinate young children as Covid surges
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
ReporterHerald.com

Oil prices could reach “apocalyptic prices” but an expert says they’re holding steady in Colorado for now

Many around the United States are worried that the Russian war in Ukraine will raise prices at the pump, but so far, the cost of gas is holding steady. According to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the national average for gas is only up one cent at $3.57 per gallon. The slight rise hints at Thursday’s demand for gasoline which was 49.6% higher than at the beginning of the month and the second-highest demand GasBuddy has ever recorded on a Thursday. According to AAA, the national average is the highest gas has been since 2014, when it peaked at $3.70 per gallon.
