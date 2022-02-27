ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton girls come up short in playoff game

The Vikings were unable to overcome No. 6 seed Faith Bible in a razor close 33-30 defeat

Colton's string of close defeats continued right up until the end. The girls' basketball team was defeated in the opening round of the state playoffs by Faith Bible (25-3) on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The defeat marked Colton's third in a row, all three of those losses coming by three points or fewer. The Vikings season ends with a record of 15-9, including a third-place finish in the Tri-River Conference with a 10-4 league record.

Against Faith Bible, the Vikings were led by sophomore Izzy English and senior Olivia Haines-Hooker. English had 11 of the teams 30 points and hauled in seven rebounds, while Haines-Hooker chipped in seven points and 12 rebounds.

The two teams were tied 7-7 heading out of the first quarter, but Faith Bible took a slight edge in the second stanza and never let go.

