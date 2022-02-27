ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Marner’s Field Goal Leads Maple Leafs to 10-7 Win: Oops Wrong Sport

By Old Prof
nhltradetalk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs takeaways, I couldn’t help myself from having a bit of fun with the score. The Maple Leafs beat the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 10-7 last night. How often does a game have 17 goals? The answer is not...

nhltradetalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Quinn, Hinostroza could return to action this week

Quinn's 1st games back from injury will likely come with Rochester. Rookie Jack Quinn and veteran Vinnie Hinostroza were back at practice Tuesday morning for the Buffalo Sabres before the team traveled north of the border for their first game in Toronto this season. Coach Don Granato expects them to...
NHL
UpNorthLive.com

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Hurricanes, 4-3

DETROIT (AP) -- Rookie Lucas Raymond scored a power-play goal with eight seconds remaining in overtime and the Detroit Red Wings ended Carolina's five-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory. Raymond's 16th goal of the season came on a rebound of a Tyler Bertuzzi shot. Carter Rowney, Michael Rasmussen and...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Marner
Person
Kyle Dubas
Person
Ilya Mikheyev
Person
Auston Matthews
Person
Sheldon Keefe
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Big win for Stars, Crosby’s late winner, Canucks stay in it

The Dallas Stars need some secondary scoring in their push for a playoff spot, and they got some in a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday afternoon. Michael Raffl scored two goals in the win after not scoring a goal in each of his past 16 games (while recording just one assist during that stretch). Roope Hintz and Denis Gurianov also scored goals in the win, while starting goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 38 out of 40 shots to help the Stars pull to within one point of a playoff spot in the Western Conference playoff race.
NHL
Yardbarker

Twitter builds the Maple Leafs’ trade target list

It’s that magical time of the year when absolutely every player available is likely to be traded to the Leafs. It can be a fun, crazy, and optimistic time of the year, but it can also be an exhausting time of the year that can’t end soon enough. For whatever reason, this year feels like the latter, and personally, I think it’s because it’s more fun being a seller than a buyer. There’s a lot less worry about screwing things up.
NHL
The Associated Press

Raffl scores twice, leads Stars past struggling Sabres 4-2

DALLAS (AP) — Michael Raffl scored twice to end a 16-game goalless streak and Jake Oettinger made 38 saves as the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-2 on Sunday. Raffl scored the game’s first goal midway through the first period, his first since Jan. 6, and added his sixth of the season late in the second period. It was the 33-year-old’s third multi-goal game in 560 NHL appearances.
NHL
The Associated Press

Maple Leafs hand Capitals sixth consecutive home loss 5-3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Peter Laviolette didn’t sugarcoat the feeling around the Washington Capitals after losing a third consecutive game in regulation and sixth in a row at home. “I think guys will probably leave the rink angry,” Laviolette said. “Everybody’s probably angry.”. Anger and frustration...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Maple Leafs#The Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL

Sandin, Maple Leafs recover late to defeat Capitals

WASHINGTON -- Rasmus Sandin scored the go-ahead goal with 3:23 remaining in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs recovered for a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Monday. With the teams playing at 4-on-4, John Tavares won a puck battle behind the net...
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs' Campbell confident he'll 'snap out of' recent slump

It's been a roller coaster of a campaign for Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell. Prior to January, the busy Campbell was a surefire Vezina Trophy candidate who sat near the top of the league with a .937 save percentage and a 1.94 goals-against average. The 30-year-old cooled off considerably...
NHL
NHL

POSTGAME NOTEBOOK - Leafs 5, Caps 3

At night's end, they were left to ruminate yet another loss, a 5-3 setback to the Leafs. For the first time since they lost seven straight games in regulation at the long since demolished Capital Centre from Oct. 14-Nov. 11, 1981, the Caps have lost six straight regulation decisions on home ice.
NHL
NHL

Marner leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

FIRST STAR - MITCHELL MARNER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS. Marner led the NHL in goals (t-9), assists (14) and points (23) across 12 games to help the Maple Leafs (35-14-4, 74 points) go 7-4-1 in February and move into a tie - in terms of points - for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner found the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances, highlighted by seven multi-point performances and four outings with at least three points. That included career highs of four goals and six points Feb. 26 at DET (4-2-6) - the most goals and points in a game by a Toronto player since March 25, 2019 (John Tavares) and April 11, 2006 (Mats Sundin), respectively. Marner recorded two other multi-goal games during the month: Feb. 1 at NJD (2-2-4) and Feb. 7 vs. CAR (2-1-3), with the latter featuring his second career overtime goal (also Feb. 1, 2020 vs. OTT). The 24-year-old Markham, Ont., native - who ranked 72nd in League scoring entering February (12-21-33 in 32 GP) - now sits 14th in the Art Ross Trophy race with 21-35-56 in 44 total contests this season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

Two big trades helped Maple Leafs win multiple Stanley Cup championships

Smythe made moves to acquire Bentley, Schriner in 1940s to build Toronto dynasty. Toronto Maple Leafs manager Conn Smythe was a gambler. He loved the horses and some of his long shots made Canadian racing history with their victories. Smythe used that same instinct during his managerial career and often...
NHL
NHL

Raffl scores twice, Stars send Sabres to sixth straight loss

DALLAS -- Michael Raffl scored twice in the Dallas Stars' 4-2 win against the Buffalo Sabres at American Airlines Center on Sunday. Jake Oettinger made 38 saves for the Stars (29-20-3), who are 11-4-1 in their past 16 games and have won eight of 12 at home. Raffl had not...
NHL
NHL

Marner's six-point performance didn't surprise Maple Leafs legend Sittler

Toronto forward 'great player,' says Hockey Hall of Famer who holds NHL single-game scoring record. When Mitchell Marner scored six points for the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 10-7 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, it wasn't surprising to Darryl Sittler, the NHL single-game record holder with 10.
NHL
NHL

Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings end Hurricanes winning streak at five

DETROIT -- The Carolina Hurricanes' five-game winning streak ended when Lucas Raymond scored with eight seconds left in overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. Raymond scored on a power play after the Hurricanes were penalized for having too many men...
NHL
NHL

Canadiens five-game winning streak ended by Jets

WINNIPEG -- The Montreal Canadiens' five-game winning streak ended with an 8-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "I think we self-inflicted a lot," said Montreal coach Martin St. Louis, who is 5-4-0 since being hired Feb. 9. "I think we took four or five defensive zone penalties … There was not a lot of flow for a lot of the parts of the game. I think we're a really good team when we can play with a little more flow off the bench."
NHL
theScore

Jack Hughes bests his older brother as Devils rout Canucks

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist to win a showdown with his older brother, and the New Jersey Devils routed the Vancouver Canucks 7-2 on Monday night. Nico Daws made 36 saves and the Devils scored three times in each of the first...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks’ Boudreau not interested in trading NHL second star of the week J.T. Miller unless Connor McDavid is the return

After yet another monster week in which he moved into the top ten in league scoring, Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller has been named the NHL’s second star of the week. Over the three-game stretch encompassing last week, Miller recorded eight total points, tallied multiple points in each game, and helped propel the Canucks back to just three points out of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy