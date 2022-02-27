Marner’s Field Goal Leads Maple Leafs to 10-7 Win: Oops Wrong Sport

FIRST STAR - MITCHELL MARNER, RW, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS. Marner led the NHL in goals (t-9), assists (14) and points (23) across 12 games to help the Maple Leafs (35-14-4, 74 points) go 7-4-1 in February and move into a tie - in terms of points - for second place in the Atlantic Division. Marner found the scoresheet in eight of his 12 appearances, highlighted by seven multi-point performances and four outings with at least three points. That included career highs of four goals and six points Feb. 26 at DET (4-2-6) - the most goals and points in a game by a Toronto player since March 25, 2019 (John Tavares) and April 11, 2006 (Mats Sundin), respectively. Marner recorded two other multi-goal games during the month: Feb. 1 at NJD (2-2-4) and Feb. 7 vs. CAR (2-1-3), with the latter featuring his second career overtime goal (also Feb. 1, 2020 vs. OTT). The 24-year-old Markham, Ont., native - who ranked 72nd in League scoring entering February (12-21-33 in 32 GP) - now sits 14th in the Art Ross Trophy race with 21-35-56 in 44 total contests this season.

