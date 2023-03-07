Shoppers Say This ‘Huge’ Under-$30 Bamboo Utensil Organizer Is a 'Kitchen Necessity’
By Delilah Gray,
5 days ago
When everything has its place in the house, life gets a little easier. While that may be easier said than done, doing it isn’t impossible — especially when you have TikTok recommending the best organization products. One of the easiest things to get out of hand is your utensils. Some forks are in a different room, some spoons are in a different drawer — it soon becomes a stressful mess. Luckily, there’s a handy (and gorgeous) bamboo organizer going viral on TikTok that we have to have now.
While there are hundreds of videos featuring the infamous Bamboo Silverware Drawer Organizer, one from a famous TikToker named @brittneyjack s went viral, garnering over 12 million views for showing how she organizes her silverware.
For a limited time, the viral bamboo organizer is on sale for 30 percent off on Amazon .
While this may not be the exact brand, it’s the same model. Make your home a TikTok-approved paradise with this eco-friendly bamboo addition in every room. With nearly 3,000 reviews and a 4.8 star rating, customers all over Amazon have called this product “quality,” “versatile,” and even “perfect.”
One shopper called it “huge,” saying, “Many different ways to use. It holds a lot. Its big in size but can be made smaller.” Its more on the cheaper quality but it gets the job done for me.”
Another shopper said it’s a “kitchen necessity with silverware,” saying, “Moved into a new place, and needed a silverware organizer. It’s really sturdy, and expandable like in the item description. I ordered 2 in case I wanted to use the 2nd for other kitchen use or for craft organization. Beautifully made drawers btw!”
