OSAKIS — The Osakis and Sauk Centre girls basketball programs have locked up in some good games over the last decade, and they gave fans another good one on Saturday night. The Mainstreeters had a dominant stretch in recent years as one of the top Class AA programs in the state. Osakis has bounced back this season as one of the better teams in Section 6AA with Sauk Centre, and the Mainstreeters (19-7) edged the Silverstreaks (20-6) in a 48-45 final that came down to the final second.

OSAKIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO