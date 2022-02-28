ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, VT

Ice day for a swim: Braving America's ice water 'Olympics'

By Joseph Prezioso, Joseph PREZIOSO
AFP
AFP
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GbBfW_0eQiQhXg00
Ginny Peck, 76, steps into the water as she prepares to swim the 50-meter freestyle race during the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival in Newport, Vermont, on February 26, 2022 /AFP/File

In Newport, Vermont, near the border with Canada, 76-year-old Ginny Peck gingerly steps into Lake Memphremagog. The temperature is just above zero and she's competing in America's ice swimming "Olympics."

"I think I'm a cold person to begin with," Peck tells AFP, after completing the 50-meter freestyle at the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival, which is taking place Saturday and Sunday.

It's the fourth time she has entered the annual event, which started in 2015 and has more than 120 hardy souls taking part this year.

Peck -- from the northeastern US state of New Hampshire -- wears just goggles, a cap and swimsuit as she does the front crawl through waters of 34 degrees Fahrenheit (1.1 degrees Celsius).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FkDki_0eQiQhXg00
Martha Wood, 58, grabs the wall as she turns to take another lap in the 200-meter freestyle swim during the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival in Newport, Vermont, on February 26, 2022 /AFP/File

No wetsuits are allowed in the 75-foot pool that has been cut out of the frozen freshwater glacial lake.

On the sidelines, curious spectators stand in snow, wearing thick winter jackets, thermals, hats and gloves as they cheer on participants, ranging in age from 14 to late 70s.

"I think I've always been comfortable with cold," says Peck. "I love a challenge. I get a rush when I get out of that water."

When she does get out she heads straight to a small building on the side of the lake. There, Peck and other competitors are wrapped in blankets and towels. They put their feet in buckets of warm water. Some shiver while others share laughs with their friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Fbim_0eQiQhXg00
A swimmer looks out over the frozen landscape from a lakeside deck and the 75-foot pool she will swim in during the Memphremagog Winter Swim Festival in Newport, Vermont on February 25, 2022 /AFP/File

The swimmers flock to Newport from all over the United States and Canada. Some are experienced cold-water swimmers while others are here just to try it once.

- Smiles and Shivers -

"We have over 100 swimmers from around the country, and many of them have been here before, many of them are new," explained event founder Philip White, 73.

Categories include the 25-meter freestyle, 200-meter freestyle, 25-meter breast stroke and 25-meter fly, as well as relay races.

Even at 18, Vera Rivard is one of the more experienced swimmers. She has swum the Triple Crown of open-water swimming, which includes the English Channel, the Catalina Channel off Southern California and the Manhattan Island marathon swim in New York City.

Rivard, also from New Hampshire, explains how she and her sister prepare for Lake Memphremagog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XiOct_0eQiQhXg00
Flags representing countries from around the world line the 75-foot pool cut into Lake Memphremagog, where swimmers from around the US and Canada compete at the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival in Newport, Vermont on February 25, 2022 /AFP/File

"We basically ride the temperature down in the fall until the lakes freeze over near our house. And then after that we fill our bathtub with ice from outside and then get in the bathtub with cold water in it," she tells AFP.

Not every swimmer is as expert as Peck or Rivard. Many don't finish their swims and most need an escort to take them to the warming hut, but almost everyone leaves the water with a smile.

At the moment, this ice swimming competition is the only one in the United States. White hopes to organize more, however.

"We are looking for other sites in Canada and elsewhere in the US so that we can establish the Federation of Ice Pools to do these swims throughout the winter," he tells AFP.

So what do the winners of America's ice swimming "Olympics" receive? Medals, yes -- but also maple syrup and beef jerky.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

America is finally cleaning up its abandoned, leaking oil wells

Bill Suan bought his family's cattle farm in the mountains of West Virginia a decade-and-a-half ago with little thought for the two gas wells drilled on the property -- but then they started leaking oil onto his fields and sickening his cows. "It's been decades of neglect, just letting them get away with it, not forcing the plugging regulations," said Suan, who has had to fence off the unplugged well on his land to keep cattle from getting into the leaked oil.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
AFP

Chile creates national park to save glaciers

Chile said Saturday it is creating a vast national park to protect hundreds of glaciers that are melting due to climate change. The new National Glacier Park will cover 75,000 hectares of Andes mountain land about 60 kilometers (40 miles) from the capital Santiago, President Sebastian Pinera said at a ceremony announcing its creation. "We are managing to protect 368 glaciers," the president said. These masses of permanent ice hold 32 times more water than a reservoir that serves the capital city's seven million people, the president added.
AMERICAS
AFP

Unemployment, pay gap, instability the pandemic legacy for Peru's women

When the pandemic struck Peru and forced the economy to shut down in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus, women were some of the hardest hit. After years of steady progress, "the pandemic has taken us back more or less to the figures from 10 years ago," Italo Cardnoa, the ILO chief for Peru, told AFP. Sectors that traditionally employ a lot of women have been particularly hard-hit by the pandemic, such as hotels, restaurants, services and the informal sector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cuba hails US decision to partially reopen Havana consulate

Cuba on Friday hailed the US decision to partially reopen its consulate in Havana, which has been closed since 2017 following alleged "sonic attacks." Washington reduced the US mission to its bare minimum five years ago when then-president Donald Trump accused Havana of carrying out "sonic attacks" against embassy staff.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Vermont Sports
City
Newport, VT
State
New Hampshire State
State
Vermont State
Newport, VT
Sports
AFP

In golden-domed churches, US's Ukrainian heartland rallies for war effort

In America's Ukrainian heartland in coal-mining Pennsylvania, Catholic priest Petro Zvarych preaches to his parishioners -- and asks them for money to buy military supplies for soldiers fighting Russia's army thousands of miles away. At his services he seeks donations for bullet proof vests and helmets as Ukrainian-Americans across the United States mobilize to raise funds for Ukraine's under-equipped war effort. "Our collections have different purposes but mainly for military aid," Zvarych explains at the St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church outside Frackville, 100 miles (160 km) north east of Philadelphia. "We will try to buy as many bulletproof vests and helmets as possible. If we can get them here and ship them quickly that will help tremendously," adds the 46-year-old, who moved to America from Ukraine in 1999.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AFP

AFP

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy