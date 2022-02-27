ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Revolution Match Was Changed Last Minute

By Stefano Briganti
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevolution on March 6th appears to be a stacked pay-per-view for AEW, but it seems that one of the matches was originally different in the mind of Tony Khan, who changed the idea at the last minute. Fightful Select reported that the...

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
Fightful

WWE RAW Results (2/28/22): Edge Addresses WrestleMania Future, Damian Priest Defends US Title + More!

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW. We'll be bringing you full, fight-by-fight results of every match on the card. — The show begins and our commentary team of Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves welcome us to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW which emanates from Columbus, Ohio. Kevin Owens' music hits and Owens introduces his 'best friend' Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, who makes his way down and we're set for The KO Show. Owens says it's been an admittedly tough year for the both of them and they're still looking for their spots on the WrestleMania card. Rollins says they've been screwed but the WrestleMania gods have given them one more card to play and that card is the RAW Tag Team Championship. Owens says nothing will stop them from capturing the titles next week and they'll go on to defend them at WrestleMania. Owens says nobody will distract him, not even the people of Texas or this 'stupid' cowboy hat [that he's wearing]. Rollins says it's okay because they're not in Texas tonight, they're in Columbus, Ohio and it's time to welcome their guests for the night, the RAW Tag Team Champions, Otis and Chad Gable of Alpha Academy. Owens and Rollins make fun of the way Gable obnoxiously says thank you, Gable calls them asses and says they can talk all they want but the tag champs are still Alpha Academy. Owens says they're aware that they're the champions but next week, the titles are coming home with them. Rollins says there's no hard feelings but they need to be at WrestleMania and WrestleMania needs them. Gable says Owens and Rollins weaseled their way into a title match and makes fun of the 'little community college' AKA Ohio State. Owens says it's not personal, they just need to get to WrestleMania. Gable calls them pathetic and says they've already had their WrestleMania matches and he and Otis have worked their asses off and earned their spots at WrestleMania. Rollins says after he and Owens take the titles, they can have their rematch at WrestleMania. Gable tells Rollins to 'shoosh', Owens tells Gable to stop 'shooshing' them, they get into a 'shoosh' off, Owens hits Gable with a stunner and we cut to a commercial break.
Another Top Title Match Added To WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1

Both of WWE’s top women’s championships will be defended on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Dallas Morning News reported Monday that WWE confirmed RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against Bianca Belair on Saturday, April 2nd. WWE previously announced Charlotte Flair will defend...
Details on Randy Orton’s Condition Following Raw Match, Original Planned Finish

Randy Orton was hurt in RK-Bro’s match on last night’s Raw, and a new report has details on his status and the originally planned finish. As noted last night, the Street Profits defeated Orton and Riddle after Montez Ford hit Orton with a frog splash, which left Orton hurt and resulted in the match ending prematurely with the Street Profits winning.
WWE rumors: ‘No way’ Triple H will wrestle at WrestleMania 38

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter says there is “no way” Triple H competes at WrestleMania 38. WWE is pulling out all of the stops for WrestleMania 38, the two-night event on Apr. 2-3. From Ronda Rousey competing for the SmackDown Women’s Championship to social media star Logan Paul making his in-ring debut. Even 76-year-old WWE chairman Vince McMahon is rumored to be having a match at the show against sports media star Pat McAfee.
Backstage Details On Plans To Unify The Titles At WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns is the longest reigning Universal Champion of all time, and Brock Lesnar recently became the WWE Champion at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia earlier this month. Reigns and Lesnar are set to face off in the main event of WrestleMana 38, and both titles will be on the line.
Major Spoiler On Title Match Planned For WrestleMania 38

Every wrestling fan knows that WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and we can expect some big announcements to be made regarding the WrestleMania card in the weeks to come. It’s been confirmed that Ronda Rousey will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title, and Bianca...
Note On Becky Lynch Missing Recent WWE Live Event

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com reports that Becky Lynch did not wrestle on WWE’s live event in Youngstown, Ohio, this past weekend despite being advertised. Lynch was originally scheduled to defend the Raw Women’s title against Bianca Belair, Doudrop, and Liv Morgan in a Fatal Four-Way match. Due to...
Top WWE Star Possibly Injured On RAW

Randy Orton may have suffered an injury during tonight’s WWE RAW. RAW saw Orton and Riddle take a loss to The Street Profits. As seen in the GIF below, Montez Ford went up for a Frogsplash on Orton, but Orton appeared to have suffered some sort of shoulder injury when taking the move from Ford.
Original Plans For AEW Revolution Tag Team Match, Live Event News

Fightful Select shared some news and notes regarding several things that happened in AEW week. Regarding the Double or Nothing PPV event taking place at T-Mobile Arena this year, they first heard about the show being moved to the bigger venue during All Out weekend in Chicago last year and how it was a possibility. They had also heard about AEW possibly running Los Angeles at the Forum in Inglewood, as well as Ontario, California leading up to the show.
Edge vs. AJ Styles set: Updated WWE WrestleMania 38 card after Feb. 28 Raw

Here is how the WrestleMania 38 card looks following the Feb. 28 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. For WWE fans wanting to see a more clearer picture for WrestleMania 38, the Feb. 28 episode of Monday Night Raw did just that. In the main event segment, Edge’s WrestleMania challenge...
Backstage Update On Randy Orton From RAW

Randy Orton and Riddle were originally scheduled to defeat The Street Profits on last night’s WWE RAW. As reported before, RAW saw Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeat Randy Orton and Riddle after Ford performed a Frogsplash on Orton, leading to an awkward finish and a post-match conversation between the two teams and the referee. Orton was seen clutching his right shoulder on the way to the backstage area.
WWE's Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade Move On To NXT Women's Dusty Cup Semi-Finals

The second Women's Dusty Cup Quarterfinals match of tonight's WWE NXT was Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade vs Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, and the teams were not backing down early on. Gonzalez, Jade, Feroz, and Leon all had shining moments, but Jade and Gonzalez started to click as a team and jade got on a roll with a knee strike. Leon tagged in and launched Feroz over the ropes and came crashing down on Jade. Then Leon jumped over and slammed into Gonzalez. Jade was on her own for a bit and Leon capitalized with a missile dropkick, but Jade kicked out.
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Finn Balor challenges Damian Priest for the United States championship

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Damian Priest said he was looking for the next challenger for his United States championship and made it clear that the challenger would need to be of a true championship caliber. The open challenge was answered by Finn Balor, the first universal champion in the title's history, who will get his shot at Priest and the belt on Monday night's edition of Raw.
Jon Moxley's Opponent Announced For Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 8

Jon Moxley has a challenger for Bloodsport. Josh Barnett announced that Jon Moxley will take on Biff Busick (formerly Oney Lorcan) at Bloodsport 8 on March 31. Moxley is 2-1 at Bloodsport, picking up victories over Chris Dickinson and Davey Boy Smith Jr, but suffering a loss to Barnett. This will mark Busick's debut at Bloodsport.
The Miz Announces Which WrestleMania Night His Tag Team Match Will Be On

WWE and The Miz have confirmed that The Mysterios vs. Miz & Logan Paul will take place on Night 1 of WrestleMania 38. The Miz released the following video to make the announcement today- WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in...
New details on the WWE videogame

WWE 2K22 will be released on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S and, Xbox One and PC on March 11, while for those who have booked the deluxe edition, early access is on March 8. Considering the various changes of the official WWE roster between layoffs and people who have left the Stamford-based federation of their own free will in recent months, fans of the 2K title have often wondered who would be able to appear in the new WWE video game and we report below the official list published by Operation Sports.
