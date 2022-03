Roman Reigns has been a staple of WrestleMania for nearly a decade, having main evented WWE's biggest annual show six times since first being pushed into the main event scene back in 2015. All signs point to him picking up main event No. 7 next month at WrestleMania 38 when he'll face Brock Lesnar in a Winner Take All match for both his Universal Championship and Lesnar's WWE Championship. To continue the hype for the match, WWE released a Top 10 ranking over the weekend of Reigns' best moments from "The Granddaddy of the All."

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO