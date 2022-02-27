ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham boys lose heartbreaker at home

By Angel Rosas
 3 days ago

Central Catholic finds a way to win in fourth quarter against Gresham High School

Despite a strong showing by the Gresham High School boys varsity basketball, the visiting Central Catholic Rams were able to pull away in the last few minutes of the game to secure an undefeated league season with a 48-44 victory on Saturday, Feb 26.

Central Catholic and Gresham high shared blows throughout the entire game. Senior Emar'rion Winston led the Central Catholic offense with his physical play. The 6-4 senior led his team in scoring with 22 points.

However, a confident Gresham team limited the Rams attack. "Last time, the made 16 three pointers and were 80 percent from the field, and today we said that isn't going to happen and made sure their shooters were locked down," said Gresham junior Esyah Pippa-White.

Even with the Central Catholic dominate and big players up front, the Gophers were able to hold onto the lead after the first three quarters. Those leads were maintained by Gresham junior Scotty Riddle, who led the Gophers with 12 points. Pippa-White and junior Donavon Ferguson also contributed points scoring nine and eight points, respectively.

The Gophers lead were never too insurmountable for the Rams. Every time Gresham seemed to be breaking away and add a cushion to their lead, Central Catholic would rattle off a few shots to keep the game close.

Heading into the last minute of the game, the Gophers were down 44-45. Although there were opportunities to close the game, the Gophers were unable to capitalize, and the Rams were able to put the nail in the coffin after three free throws.

"Games like this come down to the little things, and we gave up a few offensive rebounds, turned the ball over a couple of times so a lot of this is mistakes that we made, and they capitalized on them," said Gresham head coach Eric Lyslo. "You know at the end of the game; I don't think we executed very well in the last few seconds."

Despite the loss, Pippa-White said the physical competition they faced against Central Catholic was good test as they enter the playoffs.

"Even though we lost today, it was good that we played them last," Pippa-White said. "Because they get us ready for the playoffs. I think it is good for us because we are going to have a chip on our shoulders now."

With a league record of 11-5 and finishing third in Mt. Hood Conference, the Gresham boys will be in the playoffs. The Gophers will travel to Portland to take on Grant High School on Tuesday, March 1.

No. 6 Central Catholic boys basketball dominate in 6A state round one

The Rams head to round two against Mountainside on a 20-game win streak with plenty of energy behind them. Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 6A boys basketball state tournament, it was more of the same for Central Catholic High. The No. 6 seed Rams' size, strength and speed overwhelmed visiting No. 27 seed Southridge to the tune of a 71-43 victory to advance to the second round. The win also extends the Rams' win streak to 20 consecutive games. Central Catholic hasn't lost in 2022, the last one coming Dec. 27 in the first round...
Slideshow: Lincoln boys basketball wins thriller over Canby

In the final home game in the Cardinals current home gym, they went out with style in a comeback victory. One final time in the current gym of Lincoln High School, the Cardinals boys basketball team went out with style. Trailing visiting Canby 23-13 at halftime during the first round 6A state tournament game, Lincoln came all the way back to win 57-52 and advance to round two. Malachi Seely-Roberts led with 18 points while his twin brother Moroni had 17. Senior guard Sawyer Heald pitched in 14. Lincoln is set to open it's new campus starting in the fall of 2022, leaving the playoff win over Canby as the final game in the current gym before the Cardinals start play across the way in the new building next season. Round two is slated for Friday and the No. 14 Cardinals will matchup with league foe and PIL champion in No. 3 Cleveland. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Senior Jesse Jones leads Barlow boys hoops past Tigard 71-58

Jones scores 23 points, Jalen Atkins adds 18 as Bruins advance through the first round of playoffs.As the final buzzer sounded on opening night of the boys basketball state tournament, all eyes were on the towering center for Barlow. Bruins senior Jesse Jones did it all for the home team — he dominated the paint with quick moves for easy buckets, hauled in offensive and defensive rebounds, was a constant headache for the Tigard guards driving toward the basket and helped Barlow break a suffocating full-court press in the second half. "It feels amazing right now — this...
Mountainside pulls away late for a 64-52 playoff win over Benson

The Mavericks outscore the visiting Techmen 19-11 in the fourth quarter to avoid upset.It wasn't easy, but in the end Mountainside reigned supreme, defeating visiting Benson 64-52 in the opening round of the OSAA state playoffs Tuesday night, March 1, at Mountainside High School. The Mavericks outscored the Techmen 19-11 in the game's final quarter, vanquishing the fifth-place team from the PIL despite 28 points from Benson's junior guard Kavon Bradford. Mountainside got their usual balanced contribution with five players scoring eight points or more. But the Mavericks were led by freshman Brayden Boe who tallied 19 points and six...
West Linn boys basketball shoots down Ida B. Wells 90-70

The Lions win their playoff opener while making 15 3-pointers against the Guardians.The Ida B. Wells boys basketball team came out firing on Tuesday, March 1. The 28th-ranked Guardians, facing no. 5 West Linn in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs, knocked down four 3-pointers in the game's first five minutes and held the lead into the first minute of the second quarter. But the Lions can bomb it from long range, too, and proved it big-time, hitting 15 "threes" and racing away to beat Ida B. Wells 90-70 at West Linn High School. "It was a...
Young CC squad ends year strong

The Dalles gets the spot, but the Crook County High School boys gets the victory. Despite coming up short in their quest to reach the playoffs, the Crook County Cowboys finished the season with a bang. The Cowboys found out last Friday that even if they won their final regular...
Portland Winterhawks goalie Taylor Gauthier signs with Penguins

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted sports news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. TUESDAY, MARCH 1 Taylor Gauthier joining Penguins — Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Gauthier will remain with Portland for the remainder of the season still and will report to Pittsburgh following the season. Gauthier has played five seasons in the WHL, this one being his first Portland after the Winterhawks traded for him back on Dec. 27, 2021 from the Prince George Cougars. Since then, Gauthier has stood on his head with a 13-1-0-0 record and leads...
Hamilton, Potter earn Metro League boys' highest honor

Beaverton's Trevon Hamilton is Player of the Year, Jesuit's Gene Potter Coach of the Year. Below is the list of Metro League boys basketball honorees. Player of the Year: Trevon Hamilton, Sr, Beaverton. Coach of the Year: Gene Potter, Jesuit. First Team. Dezman Baker, Sr, Mountainside. Isaiah Crane, Jr, Jesuit.
