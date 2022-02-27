Gresham boys lose heartbreaker at home

Central Catholic finds a way to win in fourth quarter against Gresham High School

Despite a strong showing by the Gresham High School boys varsity basketball, the visiting Central Catholic Rams were able to pull away in the last few minutes of the game to secure an undefeated league season with a 48-44 victory on Saturday, Feb 26.

Central Catholic and Gresham high shared blows throughout the entire game. Senior Emar'rion Winston led the Central Catholic offense with his physical play. The 6-4 senior led his team in scoring with 22 points.

However, a confident Gresham team limited the Rams attack. "Last time, the made 16 three pointers and were 80 percent from the field, and today we said that isn't going to happen and made sure their shooters were locked down," said Gresham junior Esyah Pippa-White.

Even with the Central Catholic dominate and big players up front, the Gophers were able to hold onto the lead after the first three quarters. Those leads were maintained by Gresham junior Scotty Riddle, who led the Gophers with 12 points. Pippa-White and junior Donavon Ferguson also contributed points scoring nine and eight points, respectively.

The Gophers lead were never too insurmountable for the Rams. Every time Gresham seemed to be breaking away and add a cushion to their lead, Central Catholic would rattle off a few shots to keep the game close.

Heading into the last minute of the game, the Gophers were down 44-45. Although there were opportunities to close the game, the Gophers were unable to capitalize, and the Rams were able to put the nail in the coffin after three free throws.

"Games like this come down to the little things, and we gave up a few offensive rebounds, turned the ball over a couple of times so a lot of this is mistakes that we made, and they capitalized on them," said Gresham head coach Eric Lyslo. "You know at the end of the game; I don't think we executed very well in the last few seconds."

Despite the loss, Pippa-White said the physical competition they faced against Central Catholic was good test as they enter the playoffs.

"Even though we lost today, it was good that we played them last," Pippa-White said. "Because they get us ready for the playoffs. I think it is good for us because we are going to have a chip on our shoulders now."

With a league record of 11-5 and finishing third in Mt. Hood Conference, the Gresham boys will be in the playoffs. The Gophers will travel to Portland to take on Grant High School on Tuesday, March 1.

