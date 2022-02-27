ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When do Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release?

By Cale Michael
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Scarlet and Violet are the next titles for the Pokémon franchise. The games are nearly complete, according to an announcement from Game Freak. During the Pokémon Day Pokémon Presents broadcast on Feb. 27, fans got their first look at what will be the ninth generation...

CNET

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a Free Pokemon From GameStop

Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can pick up a free Pokemon for the game from GameStop. Beginning Feb. 25, participating stores in the US and Canada will be distributing free download codes for a Hisuian Growlithe, one of the new regional forms introduced in Pokemon Legends. This Growlithe is level 26 -- to represent the Pokemon series' 26th anniversary -- and comes alongside 20 Feather Balls, which fly much farther than standard Poke Balls.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27. The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Elden Ring fan spends a year dominating Sekiro's final boss in anticipation of FromSoftware's new game

A Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice player has beaten the final boss every day over a year in anticipation of Elden Ring. Just below, you can see the latest efforts of user Atijohn, posted to the Sekiro subreddit earlier today. The player in question is killing Isshin, the Sword Saint for the three hundred and sixty sixth day in a row, without any healing or buffing through charms, all in the name of Elden Ring releasing later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 new look teases classic video game boss fight

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has dropped a new trailer, featuring the appearance of a classic boss fight from the games. Premiering during the Super Bowl hype, the trailer is centred around choosing a team, as Sonic the Hedgehog and Knuckles the Echidna clash while Dr Robotnik watches, popcorn in hand.
VIDEO GAMES
UPI News

'Pokemon Scarlet' and 'Violet' coming to Nintendo Switch in late 2022

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- The Pokémon Company has announced a new set of Pokémon video games titled Scarlet and Violet, which are coming to the Nintendo Switch in late 2022. The games were introduced Sunday in a new trailer that began with a live-action sequence involving a security guard checking out the offices of Pokémon video game developer Game Freak.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Divisive N64 Game Getting Physical Release on Nintendo Switch

A divisive, cult-classic Nintendo 64 game is getting a physical release on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, Nintendo Switch OLED. Back in January, after its initial PC release, a remaster of Shadow Man was released via Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One, but only digitally. As a result, if you wanted a physical copy of the game, you needed to own an original copy of the game on N64, PS1, PC, or Sega Dreamcast. Of course, physical copies of the original game aren't easy to come by, with these versions of the game being 23 years old. That said, if you dreamed of adding Shadow Man to your physical collection, you can now do exactly this, courtesy of Limited Run Games, via Nintendo Switch or PS4.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror DLC adds dungeons and terrifying underground monsters

Back 4 Blood is adding underground dungeons, terrifying new monsters, new playable characters, and more with its first big expansion, Tunnels of Terror, launching April 12. Turtle Rock revealed Back 4 Blood: Tunnels of Terror as it celebrated a major milestone Tuesday morning: 10 million players since launch. The expansion will be bundled in with copies of Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition, Back 4 Blood: Deluxe Edition, and the annual pass, but you'll need to buy it separately if you only have the standard edition or are playing on Game Pass. Turtle Rock has yet to announce the price of the expansion as a standalone upgrade.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Is Cubone Shiny?

For March 1, 2022, Cubone will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Cubone can be shiny in Pokémon Go. Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Ghostrunner Project Hel DLC resurfaces with a look at its new playable character

Slipgate Ironworks and One More Level's cyberpunk action-platformer Ghostrunner is back with a new round of DLC: Ghostrunner Project Hel. The frenetic first-person action game made a splash in 2020 with its slick cyberpunk aesthetics, and in a newly revealed trailer (via Polygon), we come face to face once more with Hel, the second boss character originally seen in the base Ghostrunner campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

It looks like Assassin's Creed's Ezio is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite dataminter Shiina has posted a pair of images indicating that Assassin's Creed stabsmith Ezio Auditore da Firenze is coming to Fortnite. That's not all: The Fortnite News account has also provided a look at Ezio's wrist blade emote:. And, for good measure, the Hidden Blade pickaxe:. For those who...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Go guide: How to evolve Rockruff into different Lycanroc forms

Rockruff, the cute puppy Pokémon from Alola, has been added to Pokémon Go and it has slightly specific evolution requirements. Our Pokémon Go Rockruff evolution guide details how to evolve Rockruff into both its Midday and Midnight forms. How to get Lycanroc Midday or Midnight forms. To...
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

Game of Thrones: Winterfell Set has Been Set on Fire

Winterfell was set on fire ahead of the opening of the Game of Thrones Studio Tour!. It looks like an iconic location in Westeros is no more. It has been confirmed that the Winterfell set that was built for the last few seasons of Game of Thrones has just burned to the ground!
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Back 4 Blood’s first DLC adds new cleaners and monsters

Back 4 Blood‘s first expansion finally has a launch date, and developer Turtle Rock Studios has already revealed the new content players can expect for its co-op zombie shooter. Tunnels of Terror will be coming to Fort Hope on April 12th, 2022. Here's a little sneak peek on what...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends Arceus Anime Drops New Details

Pokemon has dropped some new details for the mysterious new anime project for Pokemon Legends Arceus! As part of the 26th Anniversary celebration for the franchise, it was announced on Pokemon Day this year that there are now plans in place to move the video games forward into their ninth generation. There were also some surprises for fans of the anime releases too as while Pokemon Journeys remains the current main series for the near future, there are now plans to highlight the story from Pokemon Legends Arceus. Coming to life in a mysterious new web anime project now in the works, fans have gotten some new details as to what to expect.
COMICS

