Woodburn, OR

Newberg's Redwine makes finals, Woodburn's Lopez makes history

By Tanner Russ
Woodburn Independent
 3 days ago
Newberg

Sophia Redwine's trail of defeated opponents got her as far as the state championship but couldn't get her the crown. Newberg's senior representative in the 125-pound bracket came up short against Hillsboro's Ayana Medina, losing an 11-2 major decision in a battle between the one and two seeds.

Prior to that, Redwine had picked up right where she left off at the district meet. Redwine pinned North Medford junior Rocio Perez in 1:05; she pinned St. Helens freshman Kallee Kester in 49 seconds; and in the semifinals, Redwine picked up her quickest win of the day, pinning Oakridge sophomore Kaili Kirkhart in just 47 seconds.

Woodburn

Jasmine Lopez became the first girl wrestler in Woodburn High School history to reach the podium. The junior placed fifth in the 170 pounds weight class by pinning Canby senior Lexli Zuriaga at the 3:55 mark of her final match. Knowing what she had accomplished by guaranteeing a place on the podium was huge for Lopez.

"I'm proud," Lopez said before match with Zuriaga, fighting through tears. "I never thought I would ever make it here. I know my coaches are really proud of me, too. I know that no one from Woodburn has ever done this before, and I'm proud of that. It still hasn't processed. I still haven't even processed that I made it to state yet."

Lopez began her day with a pair of pinfall victories, first downing Baker/Powder Valley freshman Sheylin Karolski in 2:35, and then following that up with a 31 second pin over Roosevelt sophomore Onastacia Boling. While she was defeated by Central Linn senior Anna McDougal in the quarterfinals and Eagle Point freshman Alixia Hernandez in the consolation bracket, Lopez bounced back to secure the fifth-place spot.

Woodburn sophomore Emily Grassham was shut out in her state run at 145 pounds. The Bulldog's representative suffered a quick pin against Forest Grove junior and No. 2 seed Jasmine Hopkins, losing in just 32 seconds. In the consolation bracket Grassham again lost by pinfall, this time to La Pine sophomore and No. 3 seed Riley Allison in 2:27.

Kennedy

It was a tough outing for Kennedy's Alex Geschwill at the state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24 at Culver High School. The junior wrestler received a bye out of the first round but found a difficult out at the hands of Crook County sophomore MaKenna Duran. Geschwill suffered an 11-2 major decision and was sent to the consolation bracket.

In the consolation bracket, Geschwill was pinned at the 2:45 mark of the next match by Springfield junior Destiny Cowans.

"She had a tough draw," Kennedy wrestling coach Dewey Enos said. "In a 12-man bracket, you're going to have 12 tough kids who want to win. She competed well. A couple tough losses. I know she didn't get what she wanted, but it was her first time here. She competed well. It's something to build off of. I'm proud of every single kid that came here and competed."

Additional reporting done by Andrew Dieckhoff

