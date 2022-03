Pat Verbeek retired from the NHL in 2002 after 20 seasons, 1,426 games, one Stanley Cup and the distinction of being the only player in league history to amass more than 500 goals and upward of 2,500 penalty minutes. Verbeek, affectionately known as the "Little Ball of Hate" as a player, was 38 years old and had no idea what he wanted to do. But he wanted to stay in hockey.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO