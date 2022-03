Tonight's WWE NXT featured two more Quarterfinal matches in the Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and up first tonight was Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo. At first, it was back and forth and then Pirotta and Hartwell got the upper hand, but then Kai and Choo teamed up to slam Hartwell into the turnbuckle and then teamed up again to slam her face-first into the mat, but Hartwell kicked out in back to back pin attempts. Choo went for a splash move but Hartwell countered and tagged in Pirotta, who lifted Choo up on her shoulders, though Choo got away.

WWE ・ 7 HOURS AGO