SHAKOPEE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota has only one Black head high school hockey coach. His journey with the sport gave him a unique perspective that he’s been able to share since taking over his hometown team, Shakopee, in 2018. “There’s not a lot of people that are in these positions, so obviously I take it very serious and know that I represent a lot, but try not to take myself too seriously and have fun with everything that I’ve got going on, and just basically it comes down to an attitude of gratitude,” Calvin Simon said. “I recognize the privilege that comes...

SHAKOPEE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO