Crook County, OR

MaKenna Duran takes 3rd place at state for Crook County wrestling

By Andy Dieckhoff
 3 days ago

The Crook County sophomore went 3-1 at state, with her only loss coming against an undefeated two-time state champion.

MaKenna Duran is one of the top wrestlers in the state at her weight class after taking third place at state last week.

Duran went 3-1 at the OSAA Girls Wrestling State Championships on Thursday, Feb. 24, on her way to a third-place finish in the 120-pound weight class.

"So much better than last year," she noted. "I'm feeling good, I'm happy."

It was her first-ever state placement, but the Crook County sophomore is confident that it will not be her last.

"Top two next year at state," she predicted, noting that she hopes to add a state championship before it's all said and done.

In the opening round of the tournament, the fourth-seeded Duran went nearly a full three rounds with Cottage Grove freshman Allison Palluck. At the 5:42 mark, though, Duran prevailed with a fall that put her into the next round.

There she met Kennedy junior Alex Geschwill, who managed to last the full six minutes. Though she was unable to pin her Trojan foe, Duran — the lone member of the Crook County girls wrestling team — won the bout by an 11-2 major decision to advance to the semifinals.

Unfortunately, waiting for Duran on the other side of the semifinal bracket was Haley Vann, who won the state title last year at 115 pounds and was undefeated coming into this year's tournament. Duran managed to last longer than anyone else did against Vann — a full 76 seconds, when nobody else made it past a minute — but the Cleveland juggernaut would not be stopped. Vann went on to pin No. 2 seed Estella Gutches of North Medford in 56 seconds to claim her second consecutive state championship.

Prior to the championship bout, Duran faced off with Springfield junior Destiny Cowans in the third-place match. The Cowgirl grappler led 7-4 after the first round, but Cowans took a brief lead in the second after a takedown — the impact of which caused a loud reaction from the crowd — followed by a two-point nearfall. Duran fought through that, though, scoring a reversal that put her back on top. Then, thirty seconds later, she pinned Cowans to earn her bronze medal.

"I worried myself, too," laughed Duran after the match about the takedown that sent the crowd into a tizzy. "I heard the 'ahh.'"

As for what was going through her head at that moment, that brought another laugh.

"I don't know!" she admitted, trying to sift through the adrenaline in her brain for a clearer answer. "Just whatever my coaches were yelling at me I guess."

Duran noted that she had was very rarely on bottom throughout the tournament outside of her match with Vann, and so she knew she had to take control back.

"That's what was going through my head," she elaborated, finally finding the thought that was escaping her. "'Can't be on bottom.'"

And now that she has a third-place state medal, Duran is much closer to the top than bottom.

Looking ahead to next season, the 120-pound field projects to be just as tough as it was this time around. Both Vann and Gutches will be returning for their senior seasons, and No. 3 seed Mariko Sonis joined Duran in winning a district title as a sophomore. Including Cowans and Terese Korpela of St. Helens, five of the six state placers at 120 pounds will be back next year.

