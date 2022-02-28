Barnesville Woman, 19, Killed In Crash With Box Truck Near Fergus Falls

c TORDENSKJOLD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a box truck in central Minnesota that occurred early Sunday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 210 in Tordenskjold Township, east of Fergus Falls, around 12:40 a.m.

A 19-year-old woman driving westbound in a sedan and a 43-year-old man driving eastbound in a box truck collided.

The state patrol says the sole occupant of the sedan, Grace Katherine Olson of Barnesville, was killed.

There were nine people in the truck, ranging in age from 18 to 65 years old. Four of them were taken to the hospital, and are expected to be OK.

It’s not clear what led up to the crash. The state patrol is investigating.