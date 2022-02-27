Kennedy overwhelms Gold Beach 70-45 to secure tournament berth

The Trojans pulled away in the second half of their contest thanks to defense and efficient scoring

The Kennedy boys basketball team is once again returning to Pendleton.

In what turned out to be a lopsided affair, the Trojans traveled down to the southern Oregon coast on Friday, Feb. 25, to face Gold Beach in the opening round of the 2A playoffs and handed the Panthers a 70-45 defeat. Kennedy improved to 20-6 overall and heads to Pendleton High School where they face off against Western Christian (27-3) for a fourth time this season.

Kennedy won the first matchup early in the season 62-52 on Dec. 9 but lost the ensuing matchups on Feb. 5 and Feb. 16.

Despite being 1-2 against the Pioneers this season, coach Karl Schmidtman is confident in his team's chances against the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket.

"We are excited to be back at Pendleton, and we know our first-round matchup well," Schmidtman said. "We have seen Western Christian three times this year, and we feel we match up with them well. All three games have been close right up until the end, and we have had leads against them in the fourth quarter all three times. They have beaten us the last two times, but our guys feel confident against them, and we look forward to the challenge on Thursday at Pendleton."

Kennedy was even with Gold Beach through the first half, the score knotted up at 32-32. That was thanks in large part to the efforts of Gold Beach junior guard Gianni Altman, who scored 15 points in the first half. In the second half of play, Kennedy juniors Luke and Charlie Beyer clamped down on defense and held Altman to just two points.

In the second half, Kennedy put distance between themselves and the Sunset Conference champions, outscoring the Panthers 38-13.

The Trojans were led by senior Riley Cantu, who put up 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. Junior post Brett Boen put up 12 points and hauled in 20 rebounds, and Charlie Beyer and Ethan Kleinschmit each grabbed three steals. Kleinschmit led the team with five assists.

Kennedy senior Stephan Salinas had 12 points, Luke Beyer had nine points from three 3-pointers, Charlie Beyer had seven points, Ethan Kleinschmit had seven points, and junior Andrew Cuff had one point.