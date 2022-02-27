ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate talks with Somini Sengupta

By Nataly Joseph
uscannenbergmedia.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch Volume comes back for the seventh season with new voices and fresh stories. This week, Alexandra...

www.uscannenbergmedia.com

WFAE

Billions of people are in danger from climate change, U.N. report warns

Billions of people on every continent are suffering because of climate change, according to a major new United Nations report released on Monday. And governments must do a better job of protecting the most vulnerable communities while also rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The report by nearly 300 top scientists...
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

This global climate report next week will be the worst yet

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights As the European energy crisis begins to spiral with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, climate advocates are girding for what is expected to be the worst assessment yet by international scientists next week when a major report comes that for the first time will detail the short-term dangers to many […]
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

'Clobbered by Climate Change': IPCC Report Warns of Failure to Adapt to Global Warming

Human-induced climate change is being felt the world over, posing an increasing threat to human health and wellbeing, ecosystems, societies and business. The impacts are uneven, disproportionately affecting those least able to deal with them, and they're outpacing our ability to adapt, according to a major scientific report released by the United Nations' chief climate science organization on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times
SFGate

Messy human reactions to climate change are a good thing for the planet

Looking at the climate future we face, you'd be well within reason to make a grim assessment of humanity. More than three decades after scientific consensus found that a hotter planet will bring disastrous impacts, we continue to pump increasing amounts of planet-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. But that's...
The Week

Preparing for our climate future requires building better now

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration released a new report this week predicting a sea level rise of roughly one foot within the next 30 years. The consequences for coastal communities could be quite severe: Damaging floods would be 10 times as common as they are today, and would reach much further inland. The rising waters won't stop there. Just based on emissions to date, the report predicts sea levels rising at least another foot by the century's end; if emissions aren't curbed, that number could be as much as five feet higher.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate comments

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13 published an article about how the new mayor of Pittsburgh, Ed Gainey, created an online forum in which Pittsburgh residents can post comments about their ideas for improving the city. There are several different topics you can write about, one of which is infrastructure and environment.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Trentonian

The intersection of wildlife and climate change

New Jersey has always been a busy intersection – and not just where major highways cross!. This state we’re in is also a major intersection for wild things! New Jersey is the northern tip of the geographic range for many “southern” species, and the southern tip for many “northern” species. Ranges overlap here, making this small, heavily-urbanized state a “sweet spot” with an amazing diversity of flora and fauna.
ENVIRONMENT
Chronicle

'Hey, Boomer: Wake Up': Inslee Talks Climate Change, Clean Energy

Gov. Jay Inslee doesn't believe forest fires or oceanic issues are the biggest threats Washington faces from climate change. Rather, he thinks it's something deeper: Fear. "Because I think the reason this has been difficult for us to make this transition more quickly is people's fear that we can't do this and it's just too hard and that we're not smart enough to invent and build a new clean energy future," Inslee said Friday. "I think we're up against the forces of fear from people unwilling to take actions we need to help develop these clean energy resources."
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

A hotter planet means a hungrier planet, climate report warns

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The future of food is troubling. Nearly a third of the world's crop fields and livestock rangeland will be unsuitable for food production by the end of this century if climate-warming emissions aren't heavily curbed, a report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says. read more.
ENVIRONMENT
Government Technology

CU Boulder Summit Talks Higher Ed's Role in Climate Change

(TNS) — When it comes to combating climate change, there is no time to waste. But the work cannot be done by just one country, officials at University of Colorado Boulder Chancellor Phil DiStefano's annual summit noted. It requires a global effort to reduce carbon emissions and slow the planet's rising temperature.
BOULDER, CO
Laredo Morning Times

Here's what you need to know about the latest United Nations climate change report

The latest report from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is a warning letter to a world on the brink. A sweeping survey of the most advanced climate science on the planet, it recounts the effects rising temperatures are already having and projects the catastrophes that loom if humans fail to make swift and significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Climate Dispatches: Youth and climate activism

Truckee is known as an amazing mountain town with a strong reliance on the environment and a culture centered around the natural world. There are incredible views, epic snow years, beautiful mountain lakes and so much more. The majority of youth in the Truckee area are involved in a diverse range of outdoor sports and activities and many share the strong connection and love for the area that defines so many Truckee citizens. However, in the last decade, climate change has risen as a pressing issue that affects all areas of our everyday lives. Our little town of Truckee is not exempt, as seen with devastating wildfire and smoke seasons, sporadic and extreme snowstorms and heatwaves, earlier melting of the snowpack, droughts, low lake levels and declining natural habitats.
TRUCKEE, CA
Shropshire Star

Failing to adapt to climate crisis ‘will cost lives’, world is warned

Countries are urged to deliver on Cop26 promises to invest in adaptation and cut emissions to curb temperature rises in the wake of a UN report. Political leaders, campaigners and scientists have called for greater action to help people cope with climate change in the wake of the dire warnings in a new UN report.
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

