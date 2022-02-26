ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors land Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler in latest ESPN mock draft

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

While the Golden State Warriors are ramping up for a run to the postseason during the final stretch of the NBA season, it’s never too early to prepare for draft season.

Before college basketball ramps up for March Madness, Jonathan Givony of ESPN released his latest mock draft. Although the Warriors likely will not have a pick in the lottery as in the previous two drafts, Steve Kerr and Bob Myers have had success at the back end of the first round with picks Jordan Poole and Kevon Looney.

In Givony’s mock draft, the Warriors landed Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler with the 28th pick. The 6-foot-1 freshman is averaging 13.6 points on 44.9% shooting from the field with 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 30.6 minutes for the Volunteers.

In Rookie Wire’s mock draft from mid-January, Chandler came off the board at No. 14 overall. According to Cody Taylor of Rookie Wire, Chandler’s an athletic point guard with the ability to create for himself and his teammates.

Chandler is averaging 13.6 points, 4.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 14 games this season. He entered the season known as an athletic point guard that can create for himself and others. That has been on display throughout the season. Chandler produced a career-high 27 points on Dec. 4 as his 13 field goals in that contest were the most by a Volunteers player since 2013. He is a solid 3-point shooter, converting 33.3% of his attempts this season and could be a good floor-spacer at the next level.

Chandler recently helped Rick Barnes and Tennessee secure wins over top-rated rivals Kentucky and Auburn in the SEC. Chandler tallied double-figures in scoring in each game for the 17th-ranked team in the country.

Chandler will be a name to keep an eye on when it’s time to fill out your bracket in March.

