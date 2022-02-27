Elden Ring: Where to Find the Uchigatana

I am on fire. Figuratively, not literally. Well, at least not at the moment. On my last advance towards the grounds of Stormveil Castle in Elden Ring, while climbing the wind-torn strait that links the decrepit stronghold and neighbouring region Stormhill, I was hit in the face by a flaming arrow. And, believe it or not, that's underselling it. Because not only was I impaled through my actual head with a burning piece of wood, I was hit so hard that I was thrown backwards off my feet, arcing through the air like the very projectile protruding from my skull, before bursting through a spiked timber palisade in the cruellest of crash landings. Let your guard down for even a second in Elden Ring, and, make no mistake, it will kick your arse. Or puncture your face, whichever comes first.
