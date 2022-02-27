Elden Ring: Where to Find the Uchigatana

"Elden Ring" is the newest game from the legendary developer FromSoftware — the creators behind "Dark Souls," "Bloodborne," and "Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice" — and people are loving it. Critics have had nothing but praise for the game (which currently has a 97 on Metacritic) and its launch set a series record for sales. There are a lot of reasons why this game is being received so well. Its open-world offers a gothic fantasy realm for players to explore that's on a scale unlike anything the studio has done before and every piece of it is chock full of unique monsters and interesting NPCs. Just like in most other "Soulsborne" games, however, these creatures aren't always what they seem. Much like Patches from "Bloodborne," there's one NPC that is much less helpful than she's letting on.

