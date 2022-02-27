ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canby, OR

Canby dancers off and winning

By John Baker
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

The Cougar dance team gets its championship season off to a successful start, eyes defense of 'Show' title at state

Canby's championship dance squad is back in action as the state season is underway.

The Cougars hosted the Winter Festival of Dance on Feb. 5, where they did not compete, but presented an exhibition dance.

Two weeks later, Feb. 19, the dancers competed against eight other teams in the Show Division at Parkrose High School. For coach Jennifer Chaffee, it was a thrilling celebration of dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17r5Rh_0eQgdcJK00

"It was so amazing to see the show teams back together in such a large group," Chaffee said. "The routines they are putting together are amazing and so creative."

At the end of the day, the Cougars delivered on a recurring theme from the fall season — winning. Canby's dancers came in first, followed by Sprague and Clackamas.

"Sprague is newer to the Show Division — I think this is their third year — and they have flown straight to the top," Chaffee said. "They are very creative, and their dancers are amazing performers. Clackamas, as always, had a beautifully designed show routine and talented dancers. This is going to be a very tough division this year."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0zRQ_0eQgdcJK00

A trio of Canby dancers placed in the top 10 of the Novice Drill Down Competition — Gracelyn Chaffee, Patricia Campbell and Zoie Fulks.

Canby is back on the dance floor on March 5 at David Douglas High School. The team also will host a friends and family night at Canby High on Wednesday, March 16. The event is free and open to the public and may offer a few surprises, according to Chaffee.

The state championships are March 18 at Oregon City High School.

Portland Tribune

Hamilton, Potter earn Metro League boys' highest honor

Beaverton's Trevon Hamilton is Player of the Year, Jesuit's Gene Potter Coach of the Year. Below is the list of Metro League boys basketball honorees. Player of the Year: Trevon Hamilton, Sr, Beaverton. Coach of the Year: Gene Potter, Jesuit. First Team. Dezman Baker, Sr, Mountainside. Isaiah Crane, Jr, Jesuit.
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Ruth Elinor Tooze

May 21, 1938 to February 5, 2022 - Ruth Elinor Tooze, age 83, Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away peacefully amongst family on February 5, 2022. Ruth Elinor Tooze, age 83, Milwaukie, Oregon, passed away peacefully amongst family on February 5, 2022, surviving almost 10 years with Multiple Myeloma. Please click on her website below.
Portland Tribune

