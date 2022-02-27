Stigall Named 4th Region Coach of the Year

KERRVILLE, TX: Schreiner University Men’s Basketball Head Coach, Marwan Elrakabawy, has been named the 2021-2022 SCAC Coach of the Year. “In his third season as head coach at Schreiner, after serving as assistant the previous two seasons, Marwan Elrakabawy has compiled a 21-19 SCAC mark (.525), which includes this year’s squad that won a school-record 12 conference games and earned the third seed for this weekend’s conference tournament – the best finish for the Mountaineers since the program won back-to-back SCAC regular season titles in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Schreiner enters the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the league with 12 wins in the team’s last 14 games (all conference games). That streak started on December 31 when the Mountaineers defeated top-seeded St. Thomas, 87-85, in Houston – the only home conference loss of the season for the Celts.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO