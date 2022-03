Q. We want to plant a crape myrtle as a specimen tree in our front yard. How do we figure out which variety to purchase and plant?. A. The site needs to be in full sun for a crape myrtle to bloom and develop well. Two of the advantages of planting a crape myrtle are that there are varieties available from groundcover size to 40 feet tall, and you have a wide choice of colored blooms from which to choose. Make a decision about how tall you want the plant to be so you don’t have to prune it to fit the available site, and decide which color bloom you like. Once you make those decisions, review the list of crape myrtles from which you can chose on plantanswers.com, then seek out the variety you want at your nursery. Q. Our neighbor is encouraging us to put up a martin house. What other birds will consider nesting in a house if we put up a house?

