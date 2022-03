Gerwyn Price defeated Peter Wright 8-4 in the final of the 2022 International Darts Open in Riesa on Sunday to keep his place as world No 1. The final of the year's first European Tour event saw the world's top two collide, with the winner taking the No 1 spot on the PDC Order of Merit, as well as the title and £25,000 winner's prize.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO