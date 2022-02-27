ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studio Gave Employees Days Off to Enjoy Elden Ring

Cover picture for the articleThe president of studio Pocket Pair has given his staff two days of paid leave to enjoy Elden Ring. Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated releases of the year, including among developers of other games. The president of Japanese studio Pocket Pair (working...

