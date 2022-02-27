ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celeste Devs Recover Lost The Game Awards Trophy Thanks to Streamer

Cover picture for the articleExtremely OK Games will finally receive The Game Awards statuette it won after Celeste was voted the best independent game of 2018. This trophy went missing and was found thanks to one of the players. At the 2018 gala, the statuette was presented to...

‘Celeste”s missing Game Awards trophy turns up on eBay after four years

Extremely OK Games has finally acquired the Game Awards trophy that it won for Celeste in 2018 but never received. YouTuber PrestigeIsKey discovered the award on eBay when attempting to track down a replica of a Game Awards trophy that he could own. He was surprised to find an actual Game Award listed on the site (via PCGamer).
