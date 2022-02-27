After two-year hiatus, Clackamas Fire stairclimb team reunites

Over 2,000 firefighters to help raise funds for research in finding cures for blood-related cancers

Firefighters from Clackamas Fire are once again planning a March visit to Seattle, where they plan to ascend 69 floors in full turnout gear at the Columbia Center.

The event is the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb on March 13 inside the tallest building in Washington state. The challenging course must be completed while wearing full turnout gear (typically weighing 60-plus pounds), while wearing a breathing apparatus.

After a two-year hiatus, the Clackamas Fire stairclimb team will join over 2,000 firefighters from across the nation and around the world to help raise funds for LLS, whose mission is to provide research funding and find cures for blood-related cancers.

The Clackamas Firefighter Stairclimb Fundraiser is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and will include firefighters in full gear selling raffle tickets at Valley Public House. All raffle ticket sales and 10% of all drink sales will go toward the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Clackamas Stairclimb fundraiser

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Valley Public House: 12960 S.E. 162nd Ave., Happy Valley

Raffle details: $1 raffle tickets (all sales go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Raffle prizes from Ace Hardware, Black Rock Coffee, Costco, Fred Meyer, Hops and Drops, Killer Burger, Orange Theory Fitness, Peet's Coffee, Starbucks, StarCycle and many more.