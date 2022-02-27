ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After two-year hiatus, Clackamas Fire stairclimb team reunites

By Pamplin Media Group
Oregon City News
Oregon City News
 3 days ago
Over 2,000 firefighters to help raise funds for research in finding cures for blood-related cancers

Firefighters from Clackamas Fire are once again planning a March visit to Seattle, where they plan to ascend 69 floors in full turnout gear at the Columbia Center.

The event is the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb on March 13 inside the tallest building in Washington state. The challenging course must be completed while wearing full turnout gear (typically weighing 60-plus pounds), while wearing a breathing apparatus.

After a two-year hiatus, the Clackamas Fire stairclimb team will join over 2,000 firefighters from across the nation and around the world to help raise funds for LLS, whose mission is to provide research funding and find cures for blood-related cancers.

The Clackamas Firefighter Stairclimb Fundraiser is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and will include firefighters in full gear selling raffle tickets at Valley Public House. All raffle ticket sales and 10% of all drink sales will go toward the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Clackamas Stairclimb fundraiser

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Valley Public House: 12960 S.E. 162nd Ave., Happy Valley

Raffle details: $1 raffle tickets (all sales go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Raffle prizes from Ace Hardware, Black Rock Coffee, Costco, Fred Meyer, Hops and Drops, Killer Burger, Orange Theory Fitness, Peet's Coffee, Starbucks, StarCycle and many more.

Oregon City News

Clackamas County offers course on living with chronic conditions

Free six-week online workshop series aims to help people manage health issuesClackamas County will offer a free six-week online workshop series on "Living Your Best Life With Chronic Conditions." A maximum of 12 people can take each course while using their own devices or computers equipped with camera and audio on Zoom. Facilitators of the workshop will provide techniques to help manage conditions during sessions running from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-April 20 (no class during spring break on March 24). A welcome session is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. March 2. A D V E R T I S...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Environmental cleanup story retold at Willamette Falls

Advocates push for history of river's restoration to be featured as part of redevelopment. Environmental advocates gathered at Willamette Falls on Feb. 8 to recognize the "huge contributions" of business, industry and government that resulted in the restoration of the Willamette River. Advocates hope that the story of environmental restoration...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon suburbs see wave of anti-mask rallies at schools

Students at a handful of campuses have tried to push past staff without masks as state awaits end to mandateShortly after Oregon health officials announced a forthcoming end to indoor mask mandates Monday, Feb. 7, school mask protests have disrupted a handful of campuses and led to heightened security measures. At Sherwood High School Tuesday, Feb. 8, students, guided by parents, attempted to rush into the campus as it opened for the day, without masks. School staff attempted to block entrances, offering masks, but dozens of students pushed through, gathering in a foyer at the school. When they were unable...
OREGON STATE
Oregon City News

Oregon City mental health advocate vies for Rose Festival court

Taylor Hayes, president of Student Mental Health Panel, pushed for new state law allowing excused absences for psychological reasonsOregon City High School senior Taylor Hayes is among the four finalists from the Metro East area for placement on the 2022 Rose Festival Court, according to a Feb. 6 announcement. Winning princesses, to be announced on weekdays starting Feb. 28, will each receive a $3,500 scholarship. Hayes plans to earn a doctorate in clinical psychology from a university in California or Oregon, to eventually become the director of behavioral health on a hospital board. During high school, she is most...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon will lift indoor mask requirements by March 31

Health officials say Oregon's cases and hospitalizations will taper off soon The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday that it will lift the state's indoor mask mandate by March 31. State health leaders expect that by late March, Oregon's COVID-19 hospitalizations will taper off to about 400 or fewer. That's the level the state recorded before the Omicron variant began to spread. "The evidence from Oregon and around the country is clear: masks save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist. "We should see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by the end of March because...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

McLoughlin Boulevard urgent care center triples in size

Legacy-GoHealth reopens in 4,175-square-foot space with larger lobby, more restrooms, new labs. Legacy-GoHealth Urgent Care's new space reopened Feb. 1 in the Oregon City Shopping Center, 1900 McLoughlin Blvd., which moved the clinic 500 yards across the parking lot to a larger location. Legacy-GoHealth began seeing patients this month in...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Happy palindrome birthday, Oregon City's Delores Ferrante

Aziz Inan is a professor teaching in the electrical engineering program of the Donald P. Shiley School of Engineering at the University of Portland.Oregon City's Delores Ferrante is a treasure and I hope she can happily celebrate more of her birthdays to come. I am so happy that Delores celebrated her 98th birthday on 02/02/2020, which was the only full ubiquitous palindrome date of this century. This month she is celebrating her 100th birthday, another ubiquitous palindrome date: 2/2/22. Note that 2/2/22 repeats every century, so her 200th birthday will also be 2/2/22. But her 300th birthday will be a...
OREGON CITY, OR
Oregon City News

Oregon City News

Oregon City, OR
