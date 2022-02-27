ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After two-year hiatus, Clackamas Fire stairclimb team reunites

By Pamplin Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SpGsO_0eQfaAtk00 Over 2,000 firefighters to help raise funds for research in finding cures for blood-related cancers

Firefighters from Clackamas Fire are once again planning a March visit to Seattle, where they plan to ascend 69 floors in full turnout gear at the Columbia Center.

The event is the 31st annual Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb on March 13 inside the tallest building in Washington state. The challenging course must be completed while wearing full turnout gear (typically weighing 60-plus pounds), while wearing a breathing apparatus.

After a two-year hiatus, the Clackamas Fire stairclimb team will join over 2,000 firefighters from across the nation and around the world to help raise funds for LLS, whose mission is to provide research funding and find cures for blood-related cancers.

The Clackamas Firefighter Stairclimb Fundraiser is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, and will include firefighters in full gear selling raffle tickets at Valley Public House. All raffle ticket sales and 10% of all drink sales will go toward the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Clackamas Stairclimb fundraiser

When: 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27

Where: Valley Public House: 12960 S.E. 162nd Ave., Happy Valley

Raffle details: $1 raffle tickets (all sales go to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society)

Raffle prizes from Ace Hardware, Black Rock Coffee, Costco, Fred Meyer, Hops and Drops, Killer Burger, Orange Theory Fitness, Peet's Coffee, Starbucks, StarCycle and many more.

Clackamas Review

Oak Lodge resident: A success story for the Concord Project

Anatta Blackmarr sees excitement on the horizon with votes in favor of freestanding library.The prospect of a beautiful new library in our immediate future is growing clearer and raising spirits in the Oak Lodge community. Accumulating funding for the Concord site park and community center needs more time, but the library funding is ready to go. At the Feb. 16 Concord Task Force meeting, residents were assured that the library's minor funding gap will be filled by Clackamas County. As long as the library is designed to be freestanding, rather than attached to the existing school building, the library can...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Racial exclusion in Oregon is focus of talk

Oak Lodge Governance Project to host historian Kenneth R. Coleman for pre-statehood discussionOak Lodge Governance Project will host historian Kenneth R. Coleman for its next community information session "Racial Exclusion in Pre-Statehood Oregon" at noon Saturday, March 12. Coleman is a writer, musician and historian with an emphasis on class and racial formation in the Pacific Northwest during the 19th century. He currently teaches U.S. history at Portland Community College. Coleman's first book, "Dangerous Subjects: James D. Saules and the Rise of Black Exclusion," won the Frances Fuller Victor Award for General Nonfiction at the 2019 Oregon Book Awards. According to his book, Coleman "moved to Oregon's Willamette Valley as a child, in the back of his family's Buick rather than a covered wagon. He left a career in marketing and advertising with the intention of studying the philosophy of history, but instead became fascinated by the complicated colonial and racial history of the Pacific Northwest." He received a master's degree in history from Portland State University. You can register to attend the Zoom session at bit.ly/3JVf2S0. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie to celebrate living women's history

Update: Anthropologist dedicates her research to three of 12 influential female citizens who told personal stories and recently diedMilwaukie's living female history will be celebrated during the second Ledding Library Lecture Series this year titled "Women's History Project - A personal perspective" starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Milwaukie Museum, the city of Milwaukie and Willamette Falls Studios are proud to present a program celebrating Milwaukie's women, including personal stories from the people who know them best. Emilia Gonzalez-Clements, a trained anthropologist, will discuss her research findings as part of the Milwaukie Historical Society's Women History Project, including the...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City creates a new vision for its busiest park

Officials request input on boat ramp and RV park, both in need of major repairs.Oregon City's most heavily used park is getting a new master plan to guide its development, which is especially necessary now for its boat ramp, currently closed to motorized vehicles, and to determine the best use of its RV park, which city officials say is another key park amenity in need of major repairs. Oregon City's Clackamette Park Master Plan Project aims to provide safe, welcoming and environmentally friendly access for fishing, picnicking, paddling and other water activities, while addressing the environmental concerns exacerbated by years...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County warming centers poised to offer aid during freeze

There are four overnight shelters, which will open if temperatures in Sandy, Estacada drop below 33 degrees As temperatures fall, warming centers across the region will open to provide shelter for those who need it. On Thursday, Feb. 24, Clackamas County residents woke up to snow, ice and many school closures because of the inclement weather.  For those in Sandy and Estacada in need of warmth and shelter, the nearest overnight option is the warming center at Estacada First Baptist Church, 29101 S.E. Eagle Creek Road. This location is open from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. when weather is predicted...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Winter Music Festival to celebrate 10 years of boosting charities

Milwaukie-Portland Elks Lodge to host lineup of seven Northwest bands to support Wichita CenterOak Grove's popular musical event, which started with a chat between friends over a kitchen table wishing for fun during Oregon's dreary months, is now in its 10th year. During the last decade, the Winter Music Festival has showcased talented and award-winning acts from across the U.S., while supporting local charities. This year's festival beneficiary will be the Wichita Center for Family and Community, which provides a food pantry and clothes closet for families in the North Clackamas School District. Organizations supported in the past have...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon City library hosts Black history webinar

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks's recent overview of the state's  African American history highlighted how Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Letter: Bob Moore's birthday brings a dozen numerical curiosities

Aziz Inan is a professor teaching in the electrical engineering program of the Donald P. Shiley School of Engineering at the University of Portland.Feb. 15 marked the 93rd birthday of Bob Moore, the founder of Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods located in Milwaukie. Bob is a pioneer in producing high-quality nutritional foods. The natural food business he established together with his wife, Charlee, in 1978 is an Oregon success story that continues to be an inspiration for generations to come. I had the opportunity to meet Bob personally and was impressed by his humble, friendly and caring personality. I constructed...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine breaks ground on CCC clinic

Free clinic relocating to Clackamas Community College to expand health services, increase accessA new location for Clackamas County's only free health clinic has officially broken ground, as Clackamas Volunteers In Medicine enters its next decade of serving the health needs of residents countywide who face systemic barriers in accessing care. CVIM staff, education officials, commissioners and community members gathered in front of Clackamas Community College's Oregon City campus on Friday, Feb. 4, to commemorate the first day of renovations on the new clinic-to-be, which will provide CVIM the space and resources to expand its services beyond what was available in...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County offers course on living with chronic conditions

Free six-week online workshop series aims to help people manage health issuesClackamas County will offer a free six-week online workshop series on "Living Your Best Life With Chronic Conditions." A maximum of 12 people can take each course while using their own devices or computers equipped with camera and audio on Zoom. Facilitators of the workshop will provide techniques to help manage conditions during sessions running from 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 9-April 20 (no class during spring break on March 24). A welcome session is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. March 2. A D V E R T I S...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Oregon will lift indoor mask requirements by March 31

Health officials say Oregon's cases and hospitalizations will taper off soon The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday that it will lift the state's indoor mask mandate by March 31. State health leaders expect that by late March, Oregon's COVID-19 hospitalizations will taper off to about 400 or fewer. That's the level the state recorded before the Omicron variant began to spread. "The evidence from Oregon and around the country is clear: masks save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19," said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's epidemiologist. "We should see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop by the end of March because...
OREGON STATE
Clackamas Review

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

