Gresham, OR

Barlow, Gresham basketball earn spots in state brackets

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DjKE_0eQf9Zr700 Bruins, Gophers joined by Corbett, Damascus Christian hoops in postseason play

The brackets have been set for the OSAA State Basketball Championships, with plenty of talented local teams competing across the various classifications.

The Bruins girls will be eyeing a deep run through the brackets with a strong team that will likely host both opening rounds, while Corbett girls hoops fans may be scratching their heads at being ranked below a team with a worse record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Omg64_0eQf9Zr700 And both Damascus Christian and the Corbett boys should buckle up for long drives to their opening round — nearly 300 miles and 245 miles respectively.

Here is the full list of opening round matchups for the state brackets:

6A Girls

No. 7 Barlow (21-3) will host No. 26 South Eugene (7-15) Wednesday, March 2.

6A Boys

No. 24 Gresham (15-9) will travel to No. 9 Grant (18-5) Tuesday, March 1.

No. 15 Barlow (18-7) hosts No. 18 Tigard (14-9) Tuesday, March 1.

4A Girls

No. 11 Corbett (20-3) will head to No. 6 Banks (17-7) Saturday, March 5.

4A Boys

No. 14 Corbett (15-5) will travel to face No. 3 Marshfield (21-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.

1A Girls

No. 3 Damascus Christian (23-2) will play No. 11 Trout Lake (13-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Baker High School.

Gresham Outlook

Senior Jesse Jones leads Barlow boys hoops past Tigard 71-58

Jones scores 23 points, Jalen Atkins adds 18 as Bruins advance through the first round of playoffs.As the final buzzer sounded on opening night of the boys basketball state tournament, all eyes were on the towering center for Barlow. Bruins senior Jesse Jones did it all for the home team — he dominated the paint with quick moves for easy buckets, hauled in offensive and defensive rebounds, was a constant headache for the Tigard guards driving toward the basket and helped Barlow break a suffocating full-court press in the second half. "It feels amazing right now — this...
TIGARD, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gophers fall short to Grant in first playoff game

Lackluster start, chaotic play leads to an early playoff exist for Gresham boys It just wasn't their night. Despite managing a comeback after slow start, the Gresham High School boys' varsity team played their final game of the 2021-22 season on Tuesday, March 1, falling to Grant High School in the postseason 69-54. "You know they are a good team, they shot the ball well, they have good size, they have good guards, and you have to give them credit," said Gresham head coach Eric Lyslo. "They came here ready to play." Gresham traveled to Portland to take...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Robert Plympton takes second at Wrestling State Championships

Reynolds, Centennial, Sandy, Barlow wrestlers all make podium at 6A tournament Five local Mt. Hood Conference wrestlers stepped up on the podium during the 2022 OSAA 6A Wrestling State Championships. On a weekend dominated by Newberg, whose competitors filled the end of the brackets, there was plenty to celebrate in East Multnomah County. Reynolds senior Robert Plympton (34-1) shined in the 195 pound category, narrowly losing a first-place match by decision. Sandy senior Nate Shea placed third at 285 pounds, while Centennial's Edgar Molina and Roy Flores, and Barlow's Andrew Collins all finished sixth in their respective weights....
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

