Barlow, Gresham basketball earn spots in state brackets

Bruins, Gophers joined by Corbett, Damascus Christian hoops in postseason play

The brackets have been set for the OSAA State Basketball Championships, with plenty of talented local teams competing across the various classifications.

The Bruins girls will be eyeing a deep run through the brackets with a strong team that will likely host both opening rounds, while Corbett girls hoops fans may be scratching their heads at being ranked below a team with a worse record.

And both Damascus Christian and the Corbett boys should buckle up for long drives to their opening round — nearly 300 miles and 245 miles respectively.

Here is the full list of opening round matchups for the state brackets:

6A Girls

No. 7 Barlow (21-3) will host No. 26 South Eugene (7-15) Wednesday, March 2.

6A Boys

No. 24 Gresham (15-9) will travel to No. 9 Grant (18-5) Tuesday, March 1.

No. 15 Barlow (18-7) hosts No. 18 Tigard (14-9) Tuesday, March 1.

4A Girls

No. 11 Corbett (20-3) will head to No. 6 Banks (17-7) Saturday, March 5.

4A Boys

No. 14 Corbett (15-5) will travel to face No. 3 Marshfield (21-4) at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 4.

1A Girls

No. 3 Damascus Christian (23-2) will play No. 11 Trout Lake (13-3) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at Baker High School.

{loadposition sub-article-02}