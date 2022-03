If the Winnipeg Jets want to keep their second line clicking as they pursue a Western Conference Wild Card spot, Evgeny Svechnikov needs to stay on it. Svechnikov has played on the second line with Kyle Connor and Pierre-Luc Dubois for the past three games (plus one period of the game preceding them.) He scored his first goal since Jan. 4 on a deft deflection in the Jets’ strong three-goal first period against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday — a game where they collapsed and lost 6-3 — and scored again in the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO