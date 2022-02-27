Best Over the Range Convection Microwaves in 2022_

This research examines the thin-film nanomaterial movement in three dimensions over a stretchable rotating inclined surface. Similarity variables are used to transform fundamental systems of equations into a set of first-order differential equations. The Runge"“Kutta Fourth Order approach is utilized for numerical computations. The impact of embedded parameters (variable thickness, unsteadiness, Prandtl number, Schmidt number, Brownian-motion, and thermophoretic) is examined carefully. Physically and statistically, the indispensable terms namely Nusselt and Sherwood numbers are also investigated. Results indicated that, as the dimensionless parameter S raises, the temperature field decreases. In reality, as the values of S increases, heat transmission rate from the disc to the flowing fluid reduces. Internal collisions of liquid particles are physically hampered at a low rate. The momentum boundary layer is cooled when the parameter S is increased, as a consequence local Nusselt number rises. Sherwood number decreases as the parameter S increases because of inter collision of the microscopic fluid particles. Enhancing in the apparent viscosity and concentrations of the chemical reactions, a higher Schmidt number, Sc, lowers the Sherwood number. With increasing values of Prandtl number the Nusselt number decreases. For validation purpose, the RK4 method is also compared with homotopy analysis method (HAM). The results are further verified by establishing an excellent agreement with published data.

MATHEMATICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO