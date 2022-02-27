ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after shooting in Parkrose neighborhood

By Max Egener
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9aV8_0eQesPX800 Police officers responded Sunday, Feb. 27, to a fatal shooting in East Portland.

A shooting in Portland's Parkrose neighborhood left one man dead early Sunday morning, Feb. 27, police said.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Northeast 103rd Avenue at 4:45 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired, Portland Police Bureau officials said in a statement.

When officers arrived, they located an injured man.

Officers moved the victim to a safe location for paramedics to treat him because there was a possibility the shooter was still in the area, officials said. He was then transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the victim died of his injuries, officials said.

A suspect remained on the scene, officials said. Several other people were also detained at the scene.

The shooting will be the 17th fatal shooting of 2022 if confirmed by the medical examiner, officials said.

It was the second fatal shooting in less than 10 hours after police responded to a shooting in the Lloyd District on Saturday night, Feb. 26, and found a man dead.

Anyone with information about the Parkrose shooting Sunday morning is being asked to contact detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-9773. The case number is 22-54146.

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
