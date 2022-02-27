ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (Feb. 27)

By Ben DuBose
 2 days ago
Photo by Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

In the first of two straight games between the teams, the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the best bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Clippers game tips at 6 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

The Clippers have won two straight games to claw back to .500, which gives them the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. One of those two wins was a blowout over the Rockets prior to the All-Star break. In that game, Houston’s league-worst defense was torched by the elite 3-point shooting of Luke Kennard (25 points, 8-of-9 on 3-pointers).

Meanwhile, the Rockets have lost eight straight contests and own the worst record in the West. While their defense remains poor, one source of optimism at Toyota Center is rookie guard Jalen Green. He is having the best and most efficient month of his young career while displaying the talent that made him the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

To win games, Green needs more help from his teammates, and one potential source could be big man Christian Wood. Despite shooting 37.1% on 3-pointers, Wood is somehow only making 59.7% of his free throws, and he connected on just 3-of-13 (23.1%) in Friday’s loss at Orlando. Those 10 misses exceeded the game’s final 8-point margin.

Clippers at Rockets notable injuries

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Young prospects Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy.

Starting point guard Kevin Porter Jr. is questionable with a left ankle sprain, which forced him to leave Friday’s game at Orlando early. If Porter is unable to play, Dennis Schroder would likely start in his place.

The Clippers remain without Paul George (right elbow), Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Norman Powell (left foot), Jason Preston (right foot), and Jay Scrubb (right foot). All are longer-term injuries.

Rockets-Clippers game lines (Feb. 27)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Clippers -6.5
  • Money line: Rockets +230 / Clippers -300
  • Over-under: 228.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Advice and prediction

The most disappointing part of Houston’s eight-game losing streak is how uncompetitive they’ve become. They’re losing by an average of 18.3 points per game during this stretch, and a close loss at Phoenix before the All-Star break was the only game of the eight that was truly close.

It’s hard to see that dynamic changing versus a veteran Clippers squad led by a proven head coach in Ty Lue, particularly considering that Los Angeles blasted the Rockets by 31 points less than two weeks ago.

Prediction: Clippers 120, Rockets 111

