ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

The best and worst foods to eat before bed

By Stacey Williams
ohmymag.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't eat: Don’t eat spicy dishes since they are difficult to digest and they raise your body temperature which gets you going at night. Don't drink: This one is a no brainer but don’t drink coffee because it is a stimulant! You will be tossing and turning all night. It's just...

www.ohmymag.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
99.5 WKDQ

The Best Things to Eat If You’re Hungry Before Bed According To Nutritionists

Everyone loves a good late-night snack...even though you know you probably shouldn't be indulging in food right before bed. I know that I am not the only person who has a problem seemingly every night where you begin to feel hungry right before bedtime. Even worse than that is when you wake up in the middle of the night because you're hungry. At that point, you have a very important decision to make. Do you get up from your warm, cozy bed and walk into the kitchen to get a bite to eat, or do you just tough it out and try to get some rest? Nine times out of ten, I am guilty of getting up and making something to eat really fast. However, we all know that snacking before bed isn't really the best idea because it has been said to lead to weight gain and affect your sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 10 Worst Foods for Cholesterol?

Your liver makes a waxy substance called cholesterol. It helps your body build cells, protect your nerve cells, make vitamins, and produce hormones. Your body can also get cholesterol from animal-based foods like dairy, meat, and eggs. There are two main types of cholesterol — high-density lipoprotein (HDL) and low-density...
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Ingredients Nobody Should Be Cooking With Anymore Because They Cause Heartburn

Heartburn can be a nuisance, especially if you experience it regularly. “Heartburn is a gastrointestinal sensation or symptom that people with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) may experience. It is a condition where the acid in the stomach reaches the esophagus and even the mouth.” Says Dr. Jahandar Saleh, the medical director of cardiovascular services at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital. Although it is typically harmless when experienced from time to time, some people experience burning pain almost daily. One of the biggest triggers of heartburn is your diet, so knowing what foods you should avoid is the first way you can reduce your symptoms.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin#Added Sugar#Sleep Problems#Cereal#Desserts
shefinds

The One Breakfast You Should be Eating Every Morning For A Clearer Mind Over 40, According To Dietitians

They always say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and there’s a reason for that! Being the first meal of the day, breakfast kick off your metabolism, which supports the stabilization of your energy, concentration, and mood all day long. Some studies have even shown that eating a balanced breakfast every day can be linked to good health, better memory, lower levels of bad cholesterol, and reduced risk of diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. As you age, all of these things become a higher risk, so eating a healthy breakfast in the morning gets progressively more important as you get older. That being said, mornings can be very busy, so finding time to get in a hearty breakfast can be tricky. We asked Lisa Young, PhD, RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and a nutritionist in private practice, what the best breakfast is for feeling your best all day long.
NUTRITION
marthastewart.com

The Best Foods to Eat If You Have Heart Disease

No matter how hectic our lives get, our health—specifically, our heart health—should always be a top priority. After all, we know that smoke-free, active lifestyle is the ticket to keeping our tickers working properly and to lowering heart disease profiles. However, if you already have cardiovascular disease, you are likely doing whatever you can to manage it. You might be having ongoing conversations with your cardiologist, taking medication, exercising safely, and re-thinking your diet. If you're not, we can help with that last point: In addition to maintaining a balanced lifestyle, introducing a few disease-fighting foods into the mix can also combat heart health problems, explain Alice H. Lichtenstein, D.Sc., FAHA, a senior scientist and director of the Cardiovascular Nutrition Team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University in Boston (she also helped write the newest AHA Dietary Statement) and Bridgette Becker, a functional nutritionist, holistic health practitioner, and yoga instructor at The Ranch.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
HuffingtonPost

The Best Time Of Day To Eat Dinner, According To Experts

We’re nearly two years into the pandemic and while some aspects of life are starting to feel slightly “normal,” we’re still far from the days of 2019 when we felt safe packing into a crowded train during rush hour, going mask-free in crowds and dining indoors with friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Nutritionists Agree: This Is The Worst Food To Eat When You’re Struggling With Chronic Bloating

Bloating and inflammation are some of the most common skincare issues to struggle with as they can stem from a variety of underlying causes and vary in severity and duration. But no matter how common bloating may be, it’s never comfortable or ideal, and it may be worth making small adjustments to your diet in order to sideline chronic inflammation and soothe irritation.
NUTRITION
Fox News

The worst foods for heart health, according to experts

Hippocrates, the father of modern-day medicine once said, "Let food be thy medicine," recounts Nitin Bhatnagar, a holistic heart doctor and practicing cardiologist in Greenfield, Massachusetts. "I believe that if we do not treat food as medicine then we will one day eat medicine as food," he warns, adding that...
GREENFIELD, MA
Healthline

5 Foods to Eat If You Have COVID-19

Vitamin D is the most frequently discussed micronutrient among nutrition experts for the management of COVID-19 (. This fat-soluble vitamin and hormone exerts an anti-inflammatory effect by suppressing overactivity of the immune system, according to newer and older research (. ,. ,. ,. ). In the body, vitamin D acts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Trying the keto diet? Here's a grocery list to get you started

We’ve all been there. You set a New Year’s resolution to change your diet. So you head to the grocery store, ready to kick off a new eating pattern on the right foot. You walk through the doors … and have no idea where to start. For...
DIETS
shefinds

Why People Who Eat This Carb After Noon Struggle To Lose Weight

While no foods should be completely “off limits” in a balanced diet, there is a direct correlation between certain foods–especially when consumed at a certain time of day–and weight gain. One of those is a common breakfast item that many of us with a sweet tooth might be inclined to reach for as a midday treat: pastries. Wait! These will almost certainly slow your weight loss progress, health experts warn.
DIETS
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy